Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Maciek Frett, founder, artistic director and curator of Wrocław Industrial Festival, discusses the event’s 25th edition in an interview with Karo Kratochwil. The anniversary edition ran in Wrocław from 5 to 8 November 2026, with first-wave industrial act SPK performing in its new incarnation as SPKtR and new collaborations staged for the occasion, including Flint Glass with Ah Cama-Sotz and Meta Meat with N.U. Unruh.

The conversation covers the festival’s DIY history at Sala Gotycka, the changing identity of industrial music since Throbbing Gristle, and how a 25-year-old event avoids becoming a prisoner of its own success.

Maciek Frett interview

Karo: I’ve been attending WIF since its second edition. I remember the freezing Sala Gotycka, Ania’s vegetarian bigos and that wonderful DIY chaos. Watching the anniversary film, did you recognise the festival you remember, or did you discover a different version of its history through other people’s eyes?

Maciek: Human memory works in such a way that everyone remembers events from the past in their own individual manner. Besides, the way we perceive those events changes with time. I remember very clearly both WIF’s difficult beginnings and all the subsequent stages we went through. Other people’s memories and stories are more of an invitation for me to reflect on the relativity of memory and the passage of time than an attempt to redefine what I remember myself.

To be precise, we organised the first WIF in 2001 at La Fete, a club located in a former Festung Breslau bunker. The programme consisted mainly of bands we were friends with from Poland, the Czech Republic and Germany. The festival turned out to be quite a success, attracting people from all over Poland.

After a year’s break caused by various personal circumstances, we returned in 2003 and have organised the festival every year since. We found a new home in Sala Gotycka, which was completely unused at the time. There were bare brick walls and beautiful Gothic vaults, which I’m sure you remember.

For the next twelve years, until the venue acquired a new tenant, the Stary Klasztor club, we prepared every edition by building practically the entire infrastructure from scratch. We carried the stage, sound equipment and bar furnishings upstairs on our own backs and arranged the dressing rooms ourselves. We even had to hoist a ladder through a window because there was no way to manoeuvre it around the narrow staircase.

Those were the days of total DIY. We did absolutely everything ourselves: putting up posters, preparing food for the bands, handling the entire logistics and then spending a week cleaning the venue after the festival. That also included the obligatory repainting of the staircase in white, because it served as the smoking area back then.

Those were formative years, and I feel enormous affection for them. We were so young.

On the other hand, I cannot imagine working under those conditions today. I’m 53 now, and after every festival I’m so mentally and physically drained that it takes me several weeks to return to normal. If we were still operating the way we did twenty-five years ago, I’d probably be a complete wreck by now.

Karo: Now that the anniversary edition is behind us, how would you personally assess it? What made you proudest, what surprised you, and was there anything you felt didn’t quite work as you’d hoped?

Maciek: Not even seven days have passed since the last sound faded from the stage. For me, the festival is still going on, and it will continue for several more weeks. Now comes the least exciting part of the work, which the audience generally never sees: reports, invoices and all that boring paperwork.

At this stage, very little has really sunk in. I’m simply exhausted, trying to finally get some sleep and return to a normal rhythm, but my control-freak nature keeps getting the better of me. For now, I mainly see what we could have done better and what needs improving for the next edition, rather than the things I should be proud of. I believe that moment will come.

On the other hand, the opinions, messages of thanks and comments we’re receiving through social media and email suggest that things really did go very well.

I’m particularly pleased with the interest in the festival. Every ticket was sold, and people travelled to Wrocław from all over the world, including places as distant as Hong Kong, Japan, Mexico and even Peru.

The concert programme and all the accompanying events went exactly as planned. But only the small group of people directly involved in organising everything really knows how much energy, stress and effort that required.

So a more objective assessment will have to wait, although I realise that complete objectivity is probably impossible when it comes to me and WIF. I think I’ll be able to look at everything more calmly in two or perhaps three months, once the dust has finally settled.

Karo: The XXV edition brought Graeme and Robert Revell’s SPKtR to Wrocław, alongside special collaborations such as Flint Glass with Ah Cama-Sotz and Meta Meat with N.U. Unruh. Which of these ideas was the greatest creative or organisational gamble, and did the performances match what you had imagined?

Maciek: First of all, I’m proud that these exceptional collaborations, as you rightly describe them, received their world stage premieres during the twenty-fifth edition of WIF.

The same applies to the return, after almost forty years, of an absolute legend of first-wave industrial music, SPK, in its new incarnation. The first concert of their European tour took place in Wrocław, and that was undoubtedly a major event.

Every unusual performance of this kind, and collaborative projects are probably the best example, involves a certain degree of risk. Something extraordinary might happen, but the whole thing could just as easily turn into an artistic disaster.

However, I wouldn’t like to comment on what I personally enjoyed more or less from a musical perspective. I’m the festival’s curator and producer; I remain rather in the shadows, behind the stage. My role is to create the best possible conditions for artists to present their creative potential to an audience.

In other words, I give them the stage. That’s where my role ends. What they do with that opportunity is entirely up to them.

Ultimately, the most important thing is the audience and its reaction. We see and feel that reaction after every song and every concert. The audience is the final judge.

Their excitement, emotion, applause or the degree to which they are moved provide the best, and perhaps even the most objective, assessment of what has happened on stage.

Judging by the audience’s reactions at this year’s WIF, I think things went very well, and at certain moments exceptionally well.

Karo: When WIF began in 2001, Poland was still outside the European Union. Today, most of your audience comes from abroad. How has that internationalisation changed the festival’s relationship with Wrocław itself? Is there a gap between its international recognition and its local presence?

Maciek: Allow me to expand a little on the first part of your question, because it also illustrates the historical context of the changes that have taken place in Wrocław and throughout Poland over the past twenty-five years.

I listen with great interest and satisfaction to the stories and opinions of festivalgoers who have been coming here for twenty-five, twenty or fifteen years and who, from their own perspective, can observe the progress our country has made.

The surroundings of Sala Gotycka alone have changed dramatically. Plac Dominikański, now surrounded by modern buildings, is almost unrecognisable. Transport infrastructure, the airport, motorways, hotels, restaurants, cafés, restored historical buildings illuminated at night, and finally the relative safety of the streets: all these things have changed.

Living here, we hardly notice any of it anymore. It takes visitors who return once a year, and who can observe these developments from a certain distance, to make us aware of how much has happened.

I enjoy looking at our guests’ social media posts, where, alongside the concerts, they document their explorations of the city. Photographs of historical buildings, galleries, parks and interesting architecture appear alongside their festival experiences.

Thanks to them, I sometimes begin to see Wrocław through different eyes myself and rediscover its beauty. I become a kind of festival tourist, exploring my own city again alongside them. I know that sounds a little strange, but that’s genuinely how it feels.

As for recognition locally, WIF has long had a permanent place in the cultural calendar of Wrocław and Poland. Television crews appear, we occasionally receive coverage in the mainstream press, and the festival also features on radio.

Considering the niche character of industrial music and the culture surrounding it, I think we’re actually quite well recognised.

Of course, we are not a mass event, and we never will be. Nor have we ever had any ambition to become one.

Karo: Industrial music once confronted listeners with the sounds and consequences of mechanisation. Today, technology has become almost inseparable from human experience, and algorithms increasingly shape culture itself. Do you think industrial music still has the capacity to disturb, challenge or anticipate the world around us? Where do you hear that potential today?

Maciek: In my view, industrial music has always tried to function as a kind of conscience of its time, or perhaps even as something that provokes pangs of conscience.

It brought to light problems, complexes, histories and theories that had been swept under the carpet. It was a form of shock therapy, a psychoanalyst’s couch on which the troubled representative of Homo sapiens would lie down, allowing all those suppressed fears, traumas and stories to emerge from the subconscious.

Simply becoming aware of their existence was supposed to be the first step towards healing.

That may sound somewhat idealistic, but it’s precisely how I understand this music and the culture behind it. There is something of the Promethean myth in it: an attempt to bring something authentic into the light, some hidden truth, often uncomfortable and difficult to accept.

Technology, or rather our dependence on it, is only one of many subjects, and not necessarily the most important one.

I see the contemporary potential of industrial music precisely in its ability to uncover what remains concealed.

It can operate on a deeply personal level, touching upon our feelings, emotions, fears, disorientation and growing isolation in an increasingly technologically dominated world.

But it can also reach much further, into the fields of social engineering, media manipulation, politics, omnipresent algorithms and artificial intelligence, which today is perceived simultaneously as an opportunity and a potential threat to our existence.

The world is accelerating towards a future in which almost everything is becoming increasingly difficult to predict. Much of that acceleration is driven by our own impulses, often ones we aren’t even conscious of.

That’s why I believe industrial music has even more to say today than it did fifty years ago, when Throbbing Gristle were recording their first album.

Karo: After so many editions, WIF has inevitably developed its own canon, traditions and audience expectations. How do you prevent that accumulated history from becoming a creative limitation? Is there a danger that a festival dedicated to experimentation can eventually become too comfortable with its own identity?

Maciek: I think the greatest danger facing any festival with an established history is falling into a routine and becoming convinced that something which worked in the past will necessarily work equally well every subsequent time.

It’s very easy to fall into the trap of reproducing your own success: inviting the same artists, staying within a familiar aesthetic and giving the audience exactly what it expects.

I’ve never regarded WIF as a museum of industrial music or a place devoted exclusively to preserving its purist form. Of course, we have our own canon, but WIF has always been characterised by a rather eclectic programme. In fact, eclecticism is practically our middle name.

On our stages, artists representing seemingly distant genres appear on equal terms: old-school industrial, noise, dark ambient, neofolk, power electronics, EBM, rhythm’n’industrial, post-punk and avant-garde music.

Experimentation doesn’t necessarily mean searching for something completely new, unknown or avant-garde at any cost. The return of an artist who hasn’t appeared at WIF for many years can be just as interesting as presenting a recently established project.

What matters to me is that there should be an idea and a genuine artistic motivation behind every choice, rather than simply a desire to tick another name off a list.

Nor do I feel particularly obliged to fulfil the audience’s expectations. Naturally, I have enormous respect for our audience, and I’m delighted that people have continued returning to Wrocław for so many years, but I wouldn’t want them to be the ones programming the festival.

There is, however, a moment after every edition when we open ourselves up to suggestions in WIF’s private Facebook group. And believe me, usually two or three bands from that collection of ideas eventually find their way into the following year’s programme.

My role, however, is primarily to offer audiences something that I personally consider interesting: sometimes risky, sometimes difficult to appreciate, and sometimes simply surprising.

A good example would be the appearance of the post-punk group WIRE in 2013, which some people described as “Maciek’s middle age crisis line-up.”

Well, not everything has to appeal to everyone.

Can a festival become a prisoner of its own identity? Of course it can.

But I believe the antidote is simple curiosity about the world, openness towards new phenomena and a willingness to question your own habits as well.

I wouldn’t want WIF to become a festival that feels obliged to prove every year that it’s fashionable or up to date. Equally, I have no intention of reproducing the same lineups every couple of years merely to satisfy the broadest and least demanding section of the audience.

Karo: Curating a festival also means making choices that won’t necessarily please everyone. Have you ever included an artist because you believed the audience needed to be challenged, rather than entertained? And has your own definition of what belongs at WIF changed over the years?

Maciek: In the beginning, I would simply stand in front of my record collection and wonder whom I would like to see performing in Wrocław. Then I’d write to them.

WIF was my own project, something that allowed me to fulfil my dreams of seeing musicians whose work I loved perform live and meeting them personally.

I wanted to create a festival that I would be willing to travel to myself, even to the other side of the world. A festival with a lineup unlike those of other events, eclectic but still orbiting around a common artistic centre.

A festival without a rigid division between headliners and support acts, and whose programme wasn’t dictated by fashionable music websites, booking agencies or record labels.

These days, I stand in front of that symbolic record collection rather less frequently. My ideas come primarily from my own knowledge and taste, but also from the need to maintain the right degree of diversity.

I wouldn’t want the festival to sound too monotonous. Eclecticism supported by quality is one of the fundamental principles I follow when assembling the programme, although I’ve already mentioned that.

Apart from being an organiser, I’m also a musician. I’ve performed at numerous festivals in Poland and across Europe, and there’s one thing I know very well: how I would like to be treated by other organisers.

I also remember occasions when I was unhappy with the way I was treated, and I try to learn from those experiences.

I want everyone at our festival, both onstage and behind the scenes, to feel the way I would want to feel when performing somewhere myself.

Naturally, that doesn’t mean allowing absolutely everything or letting one of the bands walk all over you.

I believe in the principle of reciprocal energy: what you give is what you receive. Energy has to circulate between both sides; there has to be an exchange. This applies equally to organisers and artists.

I’ve never been an industrial purist. Sometimes people have criticised me for inviting artists who supposedly don’t play industrial music.

But I’ve always considered industrial to be a doorway opening onto various forms of dark electronic music, and not exclusively electronic music.

As I’ve already mentioned, we also present post-punk and neofolk artists.

When selecting performers, their attitude and artistic roots matter more to me than any genre label. What projects were they previously involved in? What kind of artistic environment did they come from? Who inspires them?

These are the questions that interest me.

Karo: Industrial culture has a complicated history of provocation, political ambiguity and uncomfortable imagery. In today’s increasingly polarised cultural climate, how do you distinguish meaningful artistic confrontation from empty provocation? Has your understanding of curatorial responsibility changed?

Maciek: I’m not going to attempt to establish some universal boundary between artistic provocation and provocation for its own sake.

I’ve always believed that art should have room for ambiguity, irritation, uncomfortable questions and the crossing of boundaries.

In industrial culture, provocation has been one of the tools of artistic expression from the very beginning. It was never simply about shocking people, but primarily about provoking a response, confronting the audience with something they might otherwise prefer to ignore or repress.

As I mentioned earlier, I see industrial music as a form of shock therapy.

As a curator, however, I don’t want to act as a censor or an arbiter. I have no intention of filtering art exclusively through the question of whether it is comfortable, politically correct or consistent with current expectations.

What matters to me is the context, the artistic intention and whether there is something behind a particular statement beyond the desire to cause a scandal. Whether it is authentic.

But I don’t necessarily have to agree with an artist to recognise that their presence in the programme makes sense.

I wouldn’t want WIF to become a place where we present only things that are safe, comfortable and relatively easy to appreciate.

Karo: Twenty-five editions must contain countless stories that never made it into festival reports or photographs. Beyond the performances themselves, what do you think has shaped WIF most profoundly? Is there a decision, failure or seemingly insignificant encounter that changed its course without the audience ever realising it?

Maciek: Whenever I watch the video trailer accompanying this year’s anniversary edition of WIF, made in the style of the opening sequence from Star Wars, a particular thought comes to mind.

Instead of a story about something that happened a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, the screen shows name after name disappearing into outer space: almost five hundred bands that performed at WIF between 2001 and 2026.

I see every one of those names as a separate story.

Each name carries its own memories. Behind each one are dozens of exchanged emails, stories from rehearsals, concerts and everything that happened away from the stage.

The overwhelming majority of those memories, probably around 93 percent, are pleasant and positive, although naturally there have also been less enjoyable experiences and some rather funny situations.

I think it is precisely all those encounters, relationships and events, rather than the concerts alone, that have shaped WIF most profoundly.

One day I’ll write a book about it, with the working title WIF Offstage. For now, I’m quietly taking notes and not revealing any details.

Karo: Looking ahead, what would you be willing to change, abandon or completely reinvent to keep WIF artistically relevant? And what would you still like to experience at the festival that hasn’t happened yet?

Maciek: Apart from rational analysis, which is often extremely helpful when organising an undertaking of this kind, I remain faithful to my intuition.

So far, it has never let me down. It tells me, as situations arise, what to give up, what to avoid getting involved in and where it’s worth taking a risk.

After all these years, there’s also one thing I know for certain: I have no ambition to create something that is the biggest, the most expensive, the most fashionable or the most avant-garde.

I don’t want to participate in that endless competition to be the most of everything.

I believe our festival is appropriately scaled, we have a wonderful location and an open-minded audience, and there’s still a long list of interesting artists waiting to be presented.

What more could I possibly want?

Perhaps only enough strength and good health to keep this whole thing going for a little while longer.

About Maciek Frett

Maciek (Maciej) Frett is a Polish musician, cultural curator and festival director based in Wrocław. Active since the mid-1990s, he is a co-founder of the audiovisual post-industrial project Job Karma, whose work combines electronic composition, field recordings and visual experimentation with an interest in the social, political and psychological consequences of modern civilisation.

He is also involved in 7JK, a collaboration with British musician Matt Howden of Sieben, and records under his own name as Frett, with solo releases including “The World As A Hologram” (2020) and “NOTTWO” (2023), exploring experimental electronics, rhythmic structures and sound production.

Beyond his musical activities, Frett co-founded Wrocław Industrial Festival in 2001 and is its artistic director. He has organised the festival every year since 2003, when it moved into Sala Gotycka in Wrocław, and has run further cultural initiatives through Industrial Art, including the festivals Podwodny Wrocław, Rytuał and Energia Dźwięku. The 2026 edition, held from 5 to 8 November, marked WIF’s 25th anniversary, bringing together SPK in its new SPKtR incarnation, collaborations between Flint Glass and Ah Cama-Sotz, and between Meta Meat and N.U. Unruh, and an international audience that has grown around the event over more than two decades.

Official festival website: industrialart.eu

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.