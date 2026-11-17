Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Belgian electronic duo GUILT has released Show Me Around, the first single from its debut album “Holding On // Letting Go.” The album is due on 12 February 2027 on vinyl, CD and digital, self-released through the band’s own imprint, Afterstorm Records. GUILT is François Custers and Pierre Van Vlaenderen, the latter also a member of Endless Dive.

The accompanying video was directed by Custers. GUILT stated: “For the video, we wanted a very minimalist, confrontational setting. Throughout its opening, the video acts almost as a counterpoint to the song’s lyrics: where the words evoke multiple landscapes, the environment stays deliberately bare, underlining the inner dimension of the journey the song describes. The image then pulls us into a gradual descent, where jolting images follow one another like disjointed flashes, tracing the movement of an inner flight and the fading reminiscences of a dream.”

<a href="https://guiltbrussels.bandcamp.com/track/show-me-around" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Show Me Around by GUILT</a>

“Show Me Around” is streaming on Bandcamp and other digital platforms, but not on Spotify: GUILT left the platform more than a year ago. The band built a companion website, guiltshowmearound.netlify.app, that lets Spotify users still hear the track while redirecting them toward a direct donation to the band instead. GUILT stated: “We left Spotify more than a year ago now, for a whole series of ethical reasons. That was obviously a decision with heavy consequences for a developing project like ours, and we wanted to communicate about it in a slightly original way. That’s how we came up with the idea of building a website aimed directly at Spotify users, letting them still hear the song while also making them aware of why we left the platform. Conceived as a ‘Spotify offset,’ the site lets people offset Spotify’s negative impact by giving fairer compensation, through a donation of one euro or more. We first tried this on our previous release, and the donations received were three times higher than our best revenue ever recorded on Spotify.”

“Holding On // Letting Go” follows GUILT’s 2024 EP “State of Denialism,” released on 25 October that year. The album was written, recorded and arranged by Custers (vocals, synthesiser, production) and Van Vlaenderen (synthesiser, bass, production), and mixed and mastered by Adrien Schockert. Drums on “Show Me Around” and “My Awesome Flood” were played by Martin Grégoire; drums on “Hellomother” were played by Denis Baeten, recorded at 1935 Studio. Artwork is by Graphka design.

François Custers commented on the album: “Holding On // Letting Go is the result of several years spent maturing our collaboration as musicians who came from more of a rock background but ended up united around alternative electronic music. I think it’s above all an album that escapes boxes and labels, one where we wanted to venture in multiple directions while keeping a strongly recognisable identity that I hope is our own. It’s a particular album, not only for its stylistic identity but simply because it almost didn’t exist.”

About GUILT

GUILT is the Brussels-based duo of François Custers and Pierre Van Vlaenderen, the latter also known for the project Endless Dive. The band combines electronic production with dark, vocal-led songwriting, built around Custers’ lyrics and voice alongside synthesiser and bass work from both members.

GUILT released its debut EP, “State of Denialism,” on 25 October 2024, exploring denial as a response to contemporary crises. “Show Me Around” is the first single from the duo’s debut album, “Holding On // Letting Go,” written and recorded over roughly three years and due on 12 February 2027 via the band’s own Afterstorm Records, on vinyl, CD and digital.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com