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Italian sound artist SONOLOGYST releases Deep Sea. Studies on Hydroacoustic Recordings from Oceanic Depths on 4 December 2026 through Cold Spring Records, on CD in a 6-panel digipak and digitally. SONOLOGYST is the solo project of Raffaele Pezzella, who also curates the Unexplained Sounds Group platform.

<a href="https://sonologyst.bandcamp.com/album/deep-sea-studies-on-hydroacoustic-recordings-from-oceanic-depths" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Deep Sea. Studies on Hydroacoustic Recordings from Oceanic Depths by Sonologyst</a>

“Deep Sea” is built from hydroacoustic material drawn from underwater monitoring archives, including long-term hydrophone recordings collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for scientific observation of oceanic systems. Those recordings are treated as sound data and reworked through spectral analysis, transformation, morphing and synthesis. Low-frequency pressure waves, marine organism vocalisations, seismic activity and ambient underwater noise are folded into a continuous acoustic field shaped by depth, temperature gradients and water mass stratification, resulting in a dark ambient, drone and isolationist album. The cover shows a spectrogram of one of the source NOAA recordings.

The album runs across eight tracks: “Abyssal Gradient” (7:18), “Subsurface Thermocline Oscillation” (5:43), “Sonar Field” (4:15), “Pelagic Drift” (7:24), “Aphotic Life Forms” (2:45), “Hydrophone Array at 4,000 m” (6:32), “Mariana Trench” (10:37) and “Hydroacoustic Archive” (16:35).

“Deep Sea” follows a run of Cold Spring releases built around scientific and archival source material, including Sonologyst’s “Shortwave Spectrum”, which worked from recordings of clandestine number stations, and an earlier album built from NASA space probe signals. SONOLOGYST’s catalogue on Cold Spring also includes the album Interdimensional.

About SONOLOGYST

SONOLOGYST is the solo project of Italian sound artist Raffaele Pezzella. The project works from early electronic and electroacoustic experimentation of the 1950s and 1960s toward the present possibilities of electronic instruments, with a focus on the relationships between music and science and between music and other art forms, including literature and mythology. Pezzella describes the project’s output as moving between scientific sonic documentary and psychedelic abstraction.

Pezzella is also the curator of Unexplained Sounds Group, a multimedia platform documenting the underground experimental music scene worldwide, which has released numerous “Anthology of Experimental Music” compilations covering different countries and regions. SONOLOGYST has released albums on Cold Spring Records and Eighth Tower Records, including “Dust Of Human Race,” “Interdimensional” and “Shortwave Spectrum.” “Deep Sea. Studies on Hydroacoustic Recordings from Oceanic Depths” is out 4 December 2026 via Cold Spring.

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