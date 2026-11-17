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American electro-industrial duo Purr Machine has released Animal Crossing, a single and video that is the band’s first new music since its 2007 album “Starry.” The song and video arrived on 15 November, and a full album of the same name follows on 15 January 2027 via 33.3 Music Collective.

Purr Machine is the project of vocalist Betsy Martin, previously of the Phoenix band Caterwaul, and bassist and programmer Kevin Kipnis, formerly of the deathrock group Kommunity FK. The pair formed Purr Machine in 1996 in North Hollywood, California, releasing the EP “Speak Clearly” in 1999 and the debut album “Ging Ging” in 2000, both via Re-Constriction. After a seven-year gap, they returned with “Starry” in 2007 on No Bliss Lost Records, featuring contributions from Chris Vrenna (Nine Inch Nails), William Faith (Faith and the Muse) and Statik (Collide). “Animal Crossing” ends a 19-year wait for new Purr Machine material.

The song takes its title and subject from the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, a wildlife overpass near the duo’s home in Southern California. Kipnis filmed footage of the crossing’s construction, which the video pairs with wildlife imagery. Purr Machine described the song as being about “the instinct to keep moving through an uncertain world,” drawing a line between wildlife finding a way across and the risks and hope involved in finding one’s own way through life.

“Animal Crossing” is streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, Tidal and iHeartRadio.

About Purr Machine

Vocalist Betsy Martin and bassist and programmer Kevin Kipnis formed Purr Machine in 1996 in North Hollywood, California, after previously recording together as the duo Kore. Martin had earlier been a member of the Phoenix-based band Caterwaul; Kipnis had played bass in the Los Angeles deathrock group Kommunity FK.

Purr Machine released its debut EP, “Speak Clearly,” in 1999 on Re-Constriction, followed by the debut album “Ging Ging” in 2000, also on Re-Constriction. Guitarist Kirk Hellie, of Pink Noise Test, joined the duo for that period. After a hiatus, Purr Machine returned in 2007 with the album “Starry” on No Bliss Lost Records, which featured contributions from Chris Vrenna of Nine Inch Nails, William Faith of Faith and the Muse, and Statik of Collide.

Now working again as a duo, Martin and Kipnis release “Animal Crossing” as a single and video on 15 November 2026, with the album of the same name due on 15 January 2027 via 33.3 Music Collective.

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