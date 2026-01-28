Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Lowsunday, the Pittsburgh postpunk-shoegaze band active since the mid-1990s, has released the Lowsunday “Soft Capture” video, the second single from “Low Sunday Ghost Machine – White EP” on Projekt Records. The five-track EP, issued digitally and as a limited one-sided white 12″ vinyl, is the band’s first collection of all-new material since 1999.

The release comes after the band’s recent archival work around remasters of “Low Sunday Ghost Machine” and “Elesgiem”.

Frontman Shane Sahene explains that the band built the song by layering vintage synths over a droning bass line and a wandering lead guitar that darkens as it descends before lifting again, using sustained guitar feedback “almost like a theremin” that melts into the background. Lyrically, he describes the track as reflecting “the traps of life and the ways we often submit to things”, eventually circling toward a more optimistic sense of escape.

Directed by Jer Herring, the “Soft Capture” video mirrors that push-and-pull dynamic with performance footage intercut against abstract, industrial and cloud-filled imagery, extending the visual language previously established in Herring’s clip for “Love Language“.

About the ‘Low Sunday Ghost Machine – White EP’

“Low Sunday Ghost Machine – White EP” runs five tracks: “Nevver”, “Call Silence”, “Soft Capture”, “You Lost Yourself” and “Love Language”. All songs were written and recorded by core members Shane Sahene (vocals, guitar, synth, bass, drums) and Bobby Spell (bass, guitar, drums), who also handled mastering.

The EP is available as a digital release through Projekt and as a one-sided white 12″ vinyl edition from the band. This vinyl pressing is a limited edition of 200 copies, pressed on 140-gram vinyl and shipped with digital download. “White EP” is the first part of a two-EP series, with a planned companion “Black EP” currently in production.

<a href="https://projektrecords.bandcamp.com/album/low-sunday-ghost-machine-white-ep" rel="noopener">low sunday ghost machine white ep by lowsunday</a>

About Lowsunday

Lowsunday is a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based dream pop and post-punk band formed in 1994, originally under the name Low Sunday Ghost Machine. The group is often cited among the first wave of American shoegaze-associated bands of the 1990s, blending layered guitars and atmospheric synths with post-punk rhythm elements.

Under the Low Sunday Ghost Machine name, the band self-released the album “Low Sunday Ghost Machine” in 1996, initially circulating it independently and through specialist distributors before it appeared via Projekt Records. In 1997 they issued the 7″ single “Static / Besides” on Bliss Records, pairing a re-recorded album track with a non-album B-side that has since been re-pressed through Projekt as a limited edition.

By the end of the decade, the band shortened their name to Lowsunday and released “Lowsunday: Elesgiem” in 1999 via Projekt. During this initial period the line-up centred on songwriter and vocalist/guitarist Shane Sahene with contributions from Marc Turina (bass), LP Cyburt (drums), Scott Bedillion (guitar), Dale Reckless (synth), Eric Arnold (guitar), Shaun Leslie (synth) and AT Vish (drums), among others.

After a long period of inactivity in the 2000s and early 2010s, Projekt and the band began an archival campaign. In 2024, Projekt issued an expanded remaster of “Elesgiem”, followed in September 2025 by the 30th anniversary two-disc edition “Low Sunday Ghost Machine (2025 remaster)”, which adds unreleased mid-1990s material and 2025 mixes such as “Innocence (2025 electro mix)” and “For A Moment (2025 electro mix)”.

From 2024–2025, Lowsunday re-emerged as a studio duo of Sahene and bassist/guitarist/drummer Bobby Spell, who had joined in the late 1990s. This line-up completed the remaster projects and then moved directly into new writing and recording, resulting in “Low Sunday Ghost Machine – White EP” marking their first fully new material in 25 years.

