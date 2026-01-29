Kilmarth – Cherophobia (Digital Album – Adventurous Music)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

As a reviewer, it is extremely difficult for me to discuss this album by Kilmarth objectively. I not only provided the artwork, but also wrote the lyrics for one track, which I also performed vocally (cf. “Quel Est Ton Nom?”). Nevertheless, I will try to be honest.

This new album by Belgian artist Cedric Wattergniaux, aka Kilmarth, was released at the end of last year and revolves around the central theme of cherophobia, or the fear of being happy. The album appeared at the end of 2025, following the release of two singles. It features nine tracks and includes several guest vocalists. Wattergniaux collaborated with Silly Shadow (also present on his previous opus), Eeerisei, Clémence Legrand, Eri B., Natasha Moreno, MadMac, and Deranged Psyche (Nebula-H). Kilmarth remains a sonic enigma, as his music navigates multiple musical paths. The overall result can best be described as Experimental, encompassing a wide range of influences from Glitch and Trip-Hop to an unsettling, cold, Ambient atmosphere. Everything ultimately unfolds in a kind of ‘free style’, which was already a defining characteristic of his earlier work. The album opens very strongly with two more Trip-Hop-oriented tracks, in which numerous sounds are blended together, topped by the half-spoken, half-sung vocals of the singers. Gradually, the album drifts into more complex and, above all, more Experimental impressions featuring two instrumental cuts, at times causing me to lose the thread, before returning towards the end with alienating, Ambient-oriented tracks that sound rather cold and abstract.

With this album, Kilmarth confirms an abundance of ideas, resulting in a highly diversified and daring work. The only—and admittedly important—drawback for me lies in the mixing and mastering of the album, which somewhat undermines the overall impact. (Rating:7).

Listen to “Venom And Desdain feat. Eeerisei”:

https://adventurousmusic.bandcamp.com/track/venom-and-desdain-feat-eeerisei

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)