Pittsburgh duo Lowsunday share an official video for “You’re So Wired”, the opening track on their “Low Sunday Ghost Machine – Black EP” via Projekt Records.

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Pittsburgh darkwave and post-punk duo Lowsunday has shared an official video for “You’re So Wired”, the opening track on their “Low Sunday Ghost Machine – Black EP”, released via Projekt Records. The video, directed by Jer Herring, builds its imagery around rapid eye movement footage that mixes dreaming with erratic behavior.

<a href="https://projektrecords.bandcamp.com/album/low-sunday-ghost-machine-black-ep" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Low Sunday Ghost Machine – Black EP by Lowsunday</a>

The “Black EP” contains five tracks: “You’re So Wired”, “Shattered”, “Someone To Talk To”, “This Is Not Heaven” and “Don’t Want To Dream Again”. Lyrics are by Shane Sahene, with music written by Sahene and Bobby Spell; the pair also recorded, mixed, mastered and produced the EP themselves. The cover photo is by Shane Sahene, layout is by Christina Sahene, the digital cover edit is by Sam Rosenthal, and band photos are by Christina Sahene.

Shane Sahene on the ‘You’re So Wired’ video

Shane Sahene explained the idea behind the song and its video: “‘You’re So Wired’ is a song that touches on a manic type of experience. It also touches on the classic Chuang Tzu question, after having had a vivid dream: ‘am I man dreaming I am a butterfly or am I a butterfly dreaming I am a man?’ The experience of not knowing if you’re awake or dreaming. In this case, the rapid eye movements shown in the video capture both dreaming and erratic behavior, making it hard to interpret which is which.”

Bobby Spell described how the track sets up the rest of the EP: “Our ‘Black EP’ is deceptive, opening with energetic and wistful ‘You’re So Wired’ but followed by songs that are melancholy and introspective. These are the strongest songs we’ve yet done. With strong and memorable melodies, they invoke feelings of isolation and sadness, but in a way that feels familiar instead of depressing, leaving a sense of hope.”

Black EP follows the ‘White EP’ and a shoegaze box-set appearance

The “Black EP” is the darker counterpart to Lowsunday’s “Low Sunday Ghost Machine – White EP”, which the band released at the end of 2025 and which ranked second on Post-Punk.com’s Best EPs of 2025. Side-Line covered two further singles from that EP, “Soft Capture” and “Nevver”, alongside the earlier “Innocence (2025 electro mix)” video from the band’s 2025 remaster.

Lowsunday’s earlier track “She Follows Rain” also appears on “We Are The Beautiful”, Cherry Red Records’ 4CD box set gathering 67 shoegaze tracks from 1991 to 2011, available via Projekt Records’ Bandcamp store.

About Lowsunday

Lowsunday formed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1994 under the name Low Sunday Ghost Machine. The band self-released its debut album, “Low Sunday Ghost Machine”, in 1996, followed by “Elesgiem” in 1999, both through Projekt Records. Both albums were later reissued, with “Low Sunday Ghost Machine” marking its 30th anniversary and “Elesgiem” its 25th. The band disbanded after 1999 and remained inactive for close to 25 years.

Lowsunday resurfaced in 2025 as a duo of original members Shane Sahene (vocals, guitar, synth, bass, drums) and Bobby Spell (bass, guitar, drums). Their return produced the “Low Sunday Ghost Machine – White EP” at the end of 2025, followed in 2026 by its darker counterpart, the “Low Sunday Ghost Machine – Black EP”, again via Projekt Records. “You’re So Wired” is the opening track of that Black EP and the subject of the band’s newest video.

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