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Pittsburgh post-punk and shoegaze band Lowsunday just released “Nevver”, the final single and video from “Low Sunday Ghost Machine – White EP”, released through Projekt Records. The five-track EP came out on November 28, 2025 and marked the group’s first collection of all-new material since 1999.

“Nevver” follows the earlier singles “Love Language” and “Soft Capture”. The official video was directed by Jer Herring. Shane Sahene says that the lyrics deal with “an increasing sense of apathy in the world” and with “how it feels like even love isn’t enough sometimes”. Bobby Spell described the track as a song built from “this menacing bass line” and a guitar part from Sahene, adding that the slower tempo pushed the band toward a sparser arrangement.

“Low Sunday Ghost Machine – White EP” is out as a digital release and as a white vinyl pressing limited to 200 copies. The EP contains “Nevver”, “Call Silence”, “Soft Capture”, “You Lost Yourself” and “Love Language”. It is the first part of a two-EP series. The release was written and recorded by Shane Sahene, who handled vocals, guitar, synth, bass and drums, and Bobby Spell, who played bass, guitar and drums.

<a href="https://projektrecords.bandcamp.com/album/low-sunday-ghost-machine-white-ep" rel="noopener">low sunday ghost machine white ep by lowsunday</a>

Below are the video’s for the earlier singles “Love Language” and “Soft Capture”.

About Lowsunday

Lowsunday formed in Pittsburgh in 1994 under the name Low Sunday Ghost Machine. Their 1996 debut album, “Low Sunday Ghost Machine”, was originally self-released. The line-up on that recording included Shane Sahene on vocals and guitar, Marc Turina on bass, LP Cyburt on drums, Scott Bedillion on guitar and Dale Reckless on synth. In 1997, the band released the 7-inch “Static / Besides” through Bliss Records.

By the end of the decade, the group shortened its name to Lowsunday. “Elesgiem” first appeared as a self-released album in 1999 and later received a Projekt edition in 2001. By that time, the line-up centered on Sahene, Bobby Spell, Shawn Bann and A.T. Vish. After the band went inactive, Projekt and the group returned to the catalog with an expanded “Elesgiem (2024 remaster)” in November 2024 and the two-disc “Low Sunday Ghost Machine (2025 remaster)” on September 5, 2025. Those archival releases also brought back material from the 1990s sessions and new mixes completed by Sahene and Spell.

The current studio version of Lowsunday is the duo of Shane Sahene and Bobby Spell. “Low Sunday Ghost Machine – White EP” offers the band’s first new songs in 25 years, and “Nevver” now closes the release’s singles series.

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