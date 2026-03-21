March 21, 2026

Lowsunday present ‘Nevver’ as final single from ‘Low Sunday Ghost Machine – White EP’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff March 21, 2026
Lowsunday

Lowsunday

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Pittsburgh post-punk and shoegaze band Lowsunday just released “Nevver”, the final single and video from “Low Sunday Ghost Machine – White EP”, released through Projekt Records. The five-track EP came out on November 28, 2025 and marked the group’s first collection of all-new material since 1999.

“Nevver” follows the earlier singles “Love Language” and “Soft Capture”. The official video was directed by Jer Herring. Shane Sahene says that the lyrics deal with “an increasing sense of apathy in the world” and with “how it feels like even love isn’t enough sometimes”. Bobby Spell described the track as a song built from “this menacing bass line” and a guitar part from Sahene, adding that the slower tempo pushed the band toward a sparser arrangement.

“Low Sunday Ghost Machine – White EP” is out as a digital release and as a white vinyl pressing limited to 200 copies. The EP contains “Nevver”, “Call Silence”, “Soft Capture”, “You Lost Yourself” and “Love Language”. It is the first part of a two-EP series. The release was written and recorded by Shane Sahene, who handled vocals, guitar, synth, bass and drums, and Bobby Spell, who played bass, guitar and drums.

Lowsunday
Related newsPittsburgh postpunk-shoegaze outfit Lowsunday unveils 'Soft Capture' video from 'Low Sunday Ghost Machine - White EP'

Below are the video’s for the earlier singles “Love Language” and “Soft Capture”.

About Lowsunday

Lowsunday formed in Pittsburgh in 1994 under the name Low Sunday Ghost Machine. Their 1996 debut album, “Low Sunday Ghost Machine”, was originally self-released. The line-up on that recording included Shane Sahene on vocals and guitar, Marc Turina on bass, LP Cyburt on drums, Scott Bedillion on guitar and Dale Reckless on synth. In 1997, the band released the 7-inch “Static / Besides” through Bliss Records.

By the end of the decade, the group shortened its name to Lowsunday. “Elesgiem” first appeared as a self-released album in 1999 and later received a Projekt edition in 2001. By that time, the line-up centered on Sahene, Bobby Spell, Shawn Bann and A.T. Vish. After the band went inactive, Projekt and the group returned to the catalog with an expanded “Elesgiem (2024 remaster)” in November 2024 and the two-disc “Low Sunday Ghost Machine (2025 remaster)” on September 5, 2025. Those archival releases also brought back material from the 1990s sessions and new mixes completed by Sahene and Spell.

Two individuals in black clothing outdoors. Lowsunday
Related newsLowsunday returns with 'Low Sunday Ghost Machine - White EP', premiers 'Love Language' video

The current studio version of Lowsunday is the duo of Shane Sahene and Bobby Spell. “Low Sunday Ghost Machine – White EP” offers the band’s first new songs in 25 years, and “Nevver” now closes the release’s singles series.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

You may have missed

Cosey Mueller (Photo by Schwund)

Cosey Mueller shares ‘Der Politiker’ video ahead of ‘Embodiment of Denial’ album

Bernard - Side-Line Staff March 21, 2026
Lowsunday

Lowsunday present ‘Nevver’ as final single from ‘Low Sunday Ghost Machine – White EP’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff March 21, 2026
Karin Park live @ Uro, Tønsberg

Karin Park interview – Not only big festivals, but also small and intimate venues

jrstange March 20, 2026
Robbie Tolson (Photo by Tania Horbatiuk) - Music Ambassadors Tour 2025

Music Ambassadors Tour 2025 documentary follows cultural strength in wartime Ukraine

Bernard - Side-Line Staff March 20, 2026
Noir Addiction (Photo by Valerio Fanelli )

Noir Addiction release ‘Serve Me Some Crime’ video & single

Bernard - Side-Line Staff March 20, 2026