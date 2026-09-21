Old Europa Cafe releases four new albums and three reissues on 23 October 2026, including two Nordvargr collaborations and a remastered Atrax Morgue trilogy.

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Old Europa Cafe releases four new albums and three reissues on 23 October 2026, all as limited digipak CDs. The Italian power electronics, noise and dark ambient label, founded in Pordenone in 1983 by Rodolfo Protti, groups the batch around three reissues from the catalogue of Atrax Morgue, two new records tied to Swedish musician Nordvargr, and new albums from Black Leather Jesus and The Rita’s back catalogue.

Atrax Morgue’s ‘Alive and Dead’, ‘Paranoia’ and ‘Pathophysiology’ reissued

Atrax Morgue was the project of Marco Corbelli, an Italian noise musician born in Sassuolo in 1970 who died in 2007. Working mostly with a Sequential Circuits Six-Trak synthesizer, Corbelli built his early catalogue on cassette through the industrial and noise “cassette culture” of the early 1990s, releasing on his own Slaughter Productions before moving to labels including Old Europa Cafe, Relapse and RRRecords through the late 1990s.

Old Europa Cafe reissues three Atrax Morgue titles on 23 October. ‘Alive and Dead’ is a CD re-edition of a cassette the label sold out in 2018, remastered by Devi(L)s Granziera (Teatro Satanico) and adding two previously unreleased live recordings, from Treviso in 1999 and Tokyo in 2006. ‘Paranoia’, originally Atrax Morgue’s first full-length CD album, released on Old Europa Cafe in 2000, returns in an expanded edition remastered by Devis G., adding two alternate versions of the track “Il Forcipe di Thanatos” first issued on the 2017 “Malaplacenta” 7-inch; those alternate versions stem from a 2007 recording session, the year of Corbelli’s death. ‘Pathophysiology’, first released as a 1995 cassette and reprinted on CDr in 2002 and CD in 2019, is remastered again at Sweet Slaughter for this edition, with four previously unreleased bonus tracks, two recorded in 1995 and two in 2002.

Nordvargr powers new Apex Parasite and Fistfun records

Swedish musician Henrik Nordvargr Björkk, known as Nordvargr, recorded and contributed vocals to Swedish power electronics act Apex Parasite‘s new album ‘Warzone Europa’, tracked at Nar Mattaru over July and August 2026. The album is released as a hand-numbered edition of 199 copies.

Björkk, also known for his work with Mz.412, Folkstorm and Bøltorn, also appears on ‘Not Nice Ever’, a harsh noise collaboration released as Fistfun with Claudio Frassine, known for his projects Mademoiselle Bistouri and North Central. ‘Not Nice Ever’ follows the pair’s earlier Fistfun release “Up the Rolls” and is limited to 199 hand-numbered copies.

Black Leather Jesus and The Rita round out the batch

American industrial power noise project Black Leather Jesus, founded by Richard Ramirez in 1989, releases ‘Probe’ in a limited edition of 300 copies. The album’s core lineup features Sean E. Ramirez, Nathan Golub, Thomas Puopolo, Richard Ramirez, Kevin Novak, JRL, Anjilla Ulfhednar, Scott Kindberg and Domokos, with individual tracks built around guest collaborations with slowdanger, G.X. Jupitter-Larsen, Yellow Gas Flames and The Rita.

The Rita, the harsh noise project of Canadian musician Sam McKinlay, credited on Discogs with originating the “harsh noise wall” style and coining the term, also gets a reissue in the batch. ‘Possessed Nun Sleaze’ was first released in 1998 on Labyrinth Recordings, in an edition of 50 cassette copies, marking The Rita’s first release on an American label. Old Europa Cafe’s CD reprint carries new artwork and is dedicated to Isabella and Sister Angela.

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