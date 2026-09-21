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Valencia label Industrial Complexx reissues the various-artists compilation “SUICIDE Tribute To Iconic New York Legends” on double cassette and digital on October 15, 2026. The 18-track set, originally released by Unknown Pleasures Records in 2014, gathers international minimal synth, electro-punk and industrial acts covering the catalogue of Suicide’s Alan Vega and Martin Rev.

<a href="https://industrialcomplexx.bandcamp.com/album/suicide-tribute-to-iconic-new-york-legends-minimal-synth-punk" target="_blank" rel="noopener">SUICIDE Tribute To Iconic New York Legends by Various Artists</a>

The reissue accompanies the Spanish-language publication of “Suicide, delincuentes electrónicos,” an essay on the band by musician and writer Pedro Peñas y Robles, originally published in French and English in 2024 and now released in Spanish by Industrial Complexx. The book traces the duo’s genesis and the chaotic sessions behind their 1977 debut album, drawing on testimony from scene figures including Marc Hurtado of Étant Donnés.

‘SUICIDE Tribute To Iconic New York Legends’ contributors

The tribute pairs Vega and Rev’s original catalogue with reinterpretations from Distel, Radical G, The Horrorist, David Carretta and Jürgen Engler of Die Krupps, Növö, Adan+Ilse featuring Gabi Delgado of D.A.F., Marc Hurtado performing with Alan Vega himself, Liebknecht featuring Kristoffer Grip of Agent Side Grinder, Unknown Celebrities, Laag, Position Parallele, Cruise [ctrl] featuring Richard 23 and Patrick Codenys of Front 242, The Present Moment, Absolute Body Control, Millimetric featuring Dirk Da Davo of The Neon Judgement, Black Egg featuring hausfrau, Simi Nah featuring KGB, and In Death It Ends featuring Usher of Norma Loy. Covered songs include “Che,” “Ghost Rider,” “Cheree,” “Frankie Teardrop,” “Dream Baby Dream” and “Diamonds, Fur Coat, Champagne.”

Industrial Complexx describes the collection as channeling “the same abrasive, alienating and futuristic energy” that shaped Suicide’s catalogue.

About Suicide

Suicide was an American duo formed in New York City in 1970 by vocalist Alan Vega and instrumentalist Martin Rev, initially a trio with guitarist Paul Liebgott before continuing as a two-piece. The group paired Vega’s stream-of-conscious, rockabilly-inflected vocals with Rev’s minimal synthesizer and drum-machine backing, and was among the first acts to use the term “punk music” to describe itself, in 1970. Suicide independently released its debut album, “Suicide,” in 1977 on Red Star Records, featuring “Ghost Rider,” “Frankie Teardrop” and “Cheree.” A second album, “Suicide: Alan Vega and Martin Rev,” followed in 1980 on Ze Records, then “A Way of Life” in 1988, “Why Be Blue” in 1992 and the final studio album, “American Supreme,” in 2002. Vega and Rev also worked separately: Vega collaborated with Andrew Eldritch of The Sisters of Mercy as The Sisterhood in 1986, and with Alex Chilton and Ben Vaughn on “Cubist Blues” in 1996, while both released solo albums throughout their careers. Suicide played its final concert at London’s Barbican Centre on July 9, 2015, before Alan Vega died on July 16, 2016, at age 78. “SUICIDE Tribute To Iconic New York Legends,” first released via Unknown Pleasures Records in 2014, returns via Industrial Complexx on October 15, 2026, alongside the Spanish edition of Pedro Peñas y Robles’s book on the band.

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