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chauncey, a Minneapolis-based synth-led alt-pop artist, released the single “Terrible Idea” on September 11, 2026. The chauncey “Terrible Idea” single is the first release from the seven-track album “Life of the Party,” due September 25, 2026.

chauncey brings a synth-led alt-pop sound that mixes bright, impulsive hooks with a quieter, more reflective register, moving between crowded-room energy and the silence that follows once everyone has gone home.

chauncey’s ‘Life of the Party’ album and ‘Terrible Idea’

“Life of the Party” moves through the arc of a night out: anticipation, the people encountered along the way, decisions made despite knowing better, the permission granted to act on impulse, and the empty room at the end. “Terrible Idea” captures the reckless side of that arc. Two further tracks from the album, “Permission” and “When Everybody Leaves,” push further into that impulse and its aftermath, with “When Everybody Leaves” closing the record as the lights come back on. An advance stream of the full album is available via SoundCloud ahead of the September 25 release.

About chauncey

chauncey is a Minneapolis-based artist making synth-led alt-pop about crowded rooms, bad decisions, strangers, and the quiet that follows once everybody leaves. The project withholds a conventional origin story by design: chauncey is less interested in explaining who is behind the music than in building a world around the songs, condensed to the shorthand “kid with a synth.” The seven-track debut album “Life of the Party” arrives September 25, 2026, tracing the shape of a night out from its first rush to its last emptied room, without presenting itself as a strict concept record. “Terrible Idea” is the album’s first single, released September 11, 2026, with “Permission” and “When Everybody Leaves” among the record’s other focus tracks. chauncey remains based in Minneapolis.

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