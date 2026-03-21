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Berlin experimental electronic punk artist Cosey Mueller has released the new single and official video for “Der Politiker”, the first preview of her upcoming 8-track album “Embodiment of Denial”, which is scheduled for May 22, 2026 via Bretford Records.

Musically her material brings a mix of electronic, coldwave, post-punk, synth-punk, synthwave and techno. “Der Politiker”, the lead single from her forthcoming album “Embodiment of Denial”, offers industrial-grade electronics accross its three minutes. Below is the video for the single.

About the Cosey Mueller album ‘Embodiment of Denial’

Mueller wrote, recorded, engineered and mixed the material with mastering by Tobias Lill. Mueller describes the record as “a call for embodiment of self-determination.”

“Embodiment of Denial” is available to pre-order through Bretford Records and Bandcamp on CD, cassette, black vinyl and crystal-clear vinyl editions.

<a href="https://coseymueller.bandcamp.com/album/embodiment-of-denial" rel="noopener">Embodiment of Denial by Cosey Mueller</a>

About Cosey Mueller

Cosey Mueller is a Berlin-based musician and artist. She completed her fine art studies at UdK Berlin in 2018 and then began releasing music as one half of the synth-punk duo Das Das. That project issued the self-titled “Das Das” on May 14, 2020 and “Leben in Bildschirmen” on November 4, 2021 via Detriti.

Mueller also played synthesizer in Glaas, which released the teaser cassette “Glaas” in December 2021, the debut album “Qualm” on July 23, 2022, and the EP “Cruel Heart, Cold Summer” on June 2, 2023.

Under her own name, Mueller released the self-issued tape “Interior Escapes” on July 29, 2021. That was followed by “Irrational Habits” on February 3, 2023 via Static Age Musik and then “Softcore” in October 2024.

The next release is “Embodiment of Denial”, due on May 22, 2026 through Bretford Records.

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