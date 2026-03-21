Parallel Worlds – Transformation (Digital/CD Album – Neo Ouija)

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For over 20 years now, Greek artist Bakis Sirros has been releasing Ambient music. This latest work saw the light of day earlier this year and contains nine new tracks.

Anyone familiar with the work and style of Parallel Worlds will not be surprised at all. Some might argue that the magic has faded, but this artist’s analog creations continue to fascinate me. His music retains that typical old-school Ambient-Electro style: beautifully floating and strongly inspired by cosmic atmospheres, made even more appealing and accessible by the slow, hazy rhythms that lie beneath them. You might occasionally hear a hint of Kraftwerk, but the work is more closely aligned with other pioneers such as Tangerine Dream. Subtle sounds sparkle like stars in the universe, while deep bass tones create a vibrating effect that seems to resonate through your entire body.

This new opus contains several gems within the genre and remains an absolute must-have for Ambient enthusiasts. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Paper Halo”:

https://neoouija.bandcamp.com/track/paper-halo

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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