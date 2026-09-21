September 22, 2026

Zadisphere shares dark ritual techno video ‘Cathedral’ on YouTube

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 21, 2026

Zadisphere published the dark ritual techno video “Cathedral” on its official YouTube channel on September 9, 2026, part of a steady run of new tracks.

Zadisphere "Cathedral" video still
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Zadisphere, an independent dark ritual techno project, published the video “Cathedral” on its official YouTube channel on September 9, 2026.

Zadisphere makes a sound that mixes dark ritual techno with cinematic electronics and hypnotic rhythms, combining gothic and baroque elements, pipe organs, strings and choirs with analog sequences. “Cathedral” is a standalone video release; no tied single, EP or label has been confirmed.

Zadisphere’s ‘Cathedral’ follows a steady run of new tracks

“Cathedral” arrived in a run of near-weekly uploads from the project through August and September 2026, including “Czas / Time” on August 12, “Monolith Threshold” on September 1, “Ritual” on September 3, a remix of Ludwik Sempoliński’s “Ten wąsik” on September 11, “Nienazwane / Unnamed” on September 14 and “Po drugiej stronie / The other side” on September 16. No tracklist, formats or streaming availability have been confirmed for “Cathedral” beyond the YouTube upload.

About Zadisphere

Zadisphere is an independent music and artistic project built around sound, emotion and atmosphere, according to its own description. Its stated direction combines dark ritual techno, cinematic electronics and hypnotic rhythms with gothic and baroque influences, using pipe organs, strings, choirs and analog sequences. The project’s YouTube channel was created in January 2024, but its run of released tracks and videos began in August 2026 with “Czas / Time”, followed within weeks by “Monolith Threshold”, “Ritual” and “Cathedral”. Zadisphere has no confirmed label, Discogs entry or Wikipedia page. The project is also present on Instagram and maintains an official website. “Cathedral” is its latest video release.

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