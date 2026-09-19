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Los Tres Mortales, a new goth rock collaboration between members of The Wake and Sunshine Blind, released its debut single, “Bourbon,” on September 4, 2026, via Bandcamp.

<a href="https://lostresmortales.bandcamp.com/track/bourbon" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bourbon by Los Tres Mortales</a>

The project is based in Blairstown, New Jersey. Credits on the track pair Troy Payne of The Wake on male vocals and lyrics with Caroline Blind of Sunshine Blind on female vocals and lyrics, while CWHK of Sunshine Blind handles the music, mixing and production. Rich Witherspoon, The Wake’s co-founding guitarist, contributes the lead guitar solo, credited as “Rich W.” Mastering comes from William Faith, the logo art is by Jeff Conway of Pushing Normal, and the cover art is by Caroline Blind. “Bourbon” sets alternating male and female vocal lines over a spare, guitar-driven arrangement, following a couple drowning a collapsing relationship in whiskey.

The song also has an official video, now public on YouTube.

“Bourbon” is also available on Spotify, and Los Tres Mortales can be followed on Facebook and Instagram.

About Los Tres Mortales

Los Tres Mortales draws its members from two long-running US gothic rock bands. The Wake was formed in Columbus, Ohio, in 1986 by vocalist Troy Payne and guitarist Rich Witherspoon, and its 1993 debut album, “Masked,” came out on Cleopatra Records after the band had built a following through compilation appearances and support slots with acts including Nine Inch Nails and Skinny Puppy. Witherspoon left the band in the mid-1990s but rejoined Payne for the reunited lineup that issued the singles “Emily Closer” in 2010 and “Rusted” in 2014, and the band announced its first live shows in over twenty years in 2022. Payne and Witherspoon previously teamed up on another side-project, 2 Forks, which released its debut album in 2023.

Sunshine Blind was formed in the New York and New Jersey area in 1991 by Caroline Blind on vocals and guitar and CWHK on guitar, bass, drum programming and production. The pair released three studio albums together, “Love the Sky to Death” in 1995, “Liquid” in 1997 and “I Carry You” in 2003, before the band split later that year. Sunshine Blind reunited in its original line-up in 2023, played occasional festival dates in the years that followed, and returned to new material with Scarred but Fearless in 2025.

Los Tres Mortales brings members of both bands together for the first time under a shared name, with “Bourbon” as its debut release.

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