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Sacramento, California darkwave and gothic-industrial project Bestial Mouths, the vehicle of Lynette Cerezo, will release its new album DEAD LINES (Líneas Muertas) on September 4, 2026 via Negative Gain Productions. It is Bestial Mouths’ first full-length since 2023’s “R.O.T.T. (inmyskin)”.

“DEAD LINES” runs eight tracks: “CHORD”, “CONJURE”, “HISS”, “SILLK”, “DEADENING”, “GARRAS”, “SHUTTERED” and “CHOKE”. The album was written by Cerezo together with Brant Showers (∆AIMON, SØLVE) and mixed by Zola Jesus collaborator Alex DeGroot. Negative Gain Productions has confirmed the album will be issued in digital, CD and vinyl formats. Lead single “CONJURE” is already out, and the label describes the record as addressing the violence embedded in the social and political structures of daily life.

<a href="https://bestialmouths.bandcamp.com/album/dead-lines" target="_blank" rel="noopener">DEAD LINES by Bestial Mouths</a>

Bestial Mouths describe ‘DEAD LINES’ as a rejection of nihilism

Bestial Mouths states that “the album struggles with the weight of being pinned beneath systems designed to erase and pacify, where identity becomes contested and flensed,” adding that the record’s bleak atmospheres and industrial textures are meant to give voice to that frustration while “shrieking empathy as resistance.”

About Bestial Mouths

Bestial Mouths formed in Sacramento, California, in 2009, built around the voice of Lynette Cerezo, who has remained the project’s constant presence through several lineup changes. The band combines gothic, industrial, post-punk, New Wave, noise and metal elements over live acoustic and electronic drums and analog synthesizers. Since 2018, Bestial Mouths has operated as Cerezo’s solo project. In 2019, she released the “Inshroudss” EP, the first Bestial Mouths release written and conceived entirely by her, through Rune & Ruin Records, the label she co-founded with Alison Lewis (Linea Aspera, Zanias, Fleisch Records). The following year brought the album “Resurrectedinblack”, which included the single “Dry as Dust”; the record’s vinyl edition arrived on October 31, 2020, also via Rune & Ruin.

Bestial Mouths later signed to Negative Gain Productions and released its sixth studio album, “R.O.T.T. (inmyskin)”, on August 17, 2023, produced by Juno Award-winning Rhys Fulber (Front Line Assembly, Delerium). A remix companion album, Backbone, followed on February 9, 2024, gathering reworks from Broken English Club, Actors, Rebeka Warrior, Curses, XTR Human, Modern Men, Lana Del Rabies, IV Horsemen, Crune, Orphx, GenCAB, Trace Amount, Carrellee, Daniel Myer, Maduro, Snowbeasts and Bedless Bones. “DEAD LINES” now becomes Bestial Mouths’ first new full-length since “R.O.T.T. (inmyskin)”, due September 4, 2026 via Negative Gain Productions.

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