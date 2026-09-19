VIOFLESH releases new coldwave single ‘Call Me’

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VIOFLESH, a coldwave and darkwave duo from Santiago, Chile, has released a new single, “Call Me”, through darkTunes Music Group on 4 September 2026. The track pairs coldwave production with restrained, intimate female vocals from Vio, the duo’s singer and lyricist, over programming and mixing by Flesh, the project’s producer.

<a href="https://vioflesh.bandcamp.com/album/call-me" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Call me by Vioflesh</a>

“Call Me” follows VIOFLESH’s debut album, “Nostalgia”, which darkTunes Music Group released digitally on 9 May 2025 with Young And Cold Records handling CD and vinyl formats. Side-Line reviewed that album on release. The new single is available on Bandcamp through darkTunes.

About VIOFLESH

VIOFLESH is a coldwave and synthpop duo formed in Santiago, Chile, at the end of 2017. The project pairs vocalist and lyricist Vio with producer Flesh, whose combined sound moves between dark atmospheres and synth-driven bass lines.

The duo signed to darkTunes Music Group, which issued their debut album, “Nostalgia,” on 9 May 2025. The 14-track release, which includes “Always,” “Spring Nostalgia,” “So Empty” and “Inside,” reached listeners digitally through darkTunes, while Young And Cold Records pressed the vinyl edition and VIOFLESH handled a CD pressing and cassette format themselves. Side-Line reviewed “Nostalgia” on release, rating it 8 out of 10 and describing it as a promising debut with several strong tracks.

With “Call Me,” released through darkTunes Music Group on 4 September 2026, VIOFLESH returns with its first single since the “Nostalgia” album cycle.

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