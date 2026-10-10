Side-Line supports Shane Aungst’s cancer recovery fund

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Side-Line Magazine is supporting a GoFundMe campaign for Seattle-based DJ and producer Shane Aungst, a longtime collaborator who has produced remix megamixes for several Side-Line compilations. Aungst announced in September that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer and is starting radiation treatment.

Aungst describes the cancer as caught early, telling supporters it is “a very treatable type” with a good prognosis. The GoFundMe “Support Shane’s Cancer Recovery” is meant to cover medical bills, treatment costs and living expenses during radiation and recovery.

The campaign has a goal of $11,000; Side-Line has already contributed to give the campaign an extra boost, and we’re counting on readers and the wider scene to be just as generous.

A personal note from me: “I have got to know Shane as a wonderful person – always ready to join us for a good cause, never once asking for anything in return. This is our way of repaying him, not just for everything he has done for Side-Line over the years, but for the countless bands he has championed through his remixes along the way. Get well soon, Shane – we’re all rooting for you!”

A megamix maker for Side-Line since 2019

Aungst’s history with Side-Line goes back to 2019, when he produced the Face The Beat 5 megamix, a 23-track, 93-minute mix drawn from the “Face The Beat: Session 5” compilation, released free on Side-Line’s Bandcamp page. He returned for Face The Beat 6 in January 2021, a 100-minute, 24-track mix that became, in his own words, the largest compilation he had worked from.

In March 2022 Aungst produced The Zombietapes, a three-part megamix built from 38 tracks on “Face The Beat: Session 7.” That same year he also reworked Phil Stiles’ album “The Anchorhold” track by track into “The Anchorhold Dissolution,” released through Trepanation Recordings, after first catching Stiles’ attention through his Face The Beat remix work. Stiles later said of the project: “Shane had a masterplan, creating a new sequence.”

Aungst’s most recent megamix for Side-Line, Electronic Bodies – Nightside Sessions, came out in October 2023: a two-part, 23-track mix of the “Electronic Bodies” compilation, with intros by Viscera Drip, released as a free download with proceeds going to charity. Side-Line interviewed Aungst twice over the years, in 2019 and again in 2021, about his approach to building these megamixes.

About Shane Aungst

Shane Aungst is a DJ and producer based in Seattle, Washington. Alongside Jason Bangert of God Module, he has DJed a monthly fetish event at Kremwerk in Seattle, and has played shows outside the city, including in Brazil. He also releases original and remix material and posts regular mixes to his Mixcloud page.

His collaboration with Side-Line began in 2019 with the Face The Beat 5 megamix, followed by Face The Beat 6 in 2021 and the three-part Zombietapes megamix for Face The Beat 7 in 2022, the same year he reworked Phil Stiles’ “The Anchorhold” into “The Anchorhold Dissolution” for Trepanation Recordings. His most recent Side-Line megamix, Electronic Bodies – Nightside Sessions, was released in October 2023.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com