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German-Danish electro act Lights of Euphoria released the single “City Streets” on August 21, 2026 via Infacted Recordings, one week ahead of the album “Future Unknown”, which arrives on August 28, 2026. The single pairs the album version with an extended mix; Jimmy Machon wrote the music and words for both and handled the mix and master.

“Future Unknown” is an eleven-song album and is the first physical release to gather the digital singles the band has issued in recent years. Infacted Recordings is pressing it as a limited splatter vinyl LP.

<a href="https://infactedrecordings.bandcamp.com/album/city-streets" target="_blank" rel="noopener">City Streets by Lights Of Euphoria</a>

What is on ‘Future Unknown’

The vinyl running order confirmed by Infacted Recordings places “City Streets”, “No Need For Words”, “Chasing Dreams”, “In Love With A Ghost”, “Lost At Sea” and “Flame Of Passion” on the A-side, and “My Confessions”, “The Panic”, “The Admiral Of Love”, “Electric Lover” and “Machines Of Light” on the B-side. Two further titles, “No Romantics” and “The Silent Dance”, appear on the press listing circulated for the album but not in the vinyl sequence.

“City Streets” runs 3:22, with the extended mix at 5:09. Both tracks are available to stream and download through Bandcamp and the major streaming services.

About Lights of Euphoria

Lights of Euphoria are a German-Danish electronic project built around Jimmy Machon, working across synthpop, EBM, futurepop and electro. The band’s catalogue runs through Infacted Recordings, the German label that has also released Armageddon Dildos, j:dead and Mental Discipline, and whose founder Torben Schmidt spoke to Side-Line in the Infacted Recordings label interview.

Recent Infacted releases include the two-part mini-album sequence that began with “Suicidal” in October 2022. The band also contributed to the COP International charity compilation “Los Angeles – From The Ashes” in March 2025. Side-Line last spoke to the band at length in the ‘Click Interview’ with Lights Of Euphoria in June 2016. “City Streets” and “Future Unknown”, both out in August 2026, bring that run of digital singles onto a physical release for the first time.

For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them

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