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Duophonic Noise Construction, the dark electro project of X Marks The Pedwalk mastermind Sevren Ni-Arb and his son LMX, release “Abattoir (new version)” on October 23, 2026 through meshwork music. The digital single is a one-track rework of the X Marks The Pedwalk track first issued as a single in 1990 on Zoth Ommog.

The rework keeps the aggressive, dark character of the 1990 recording and adds new basslines. Restored samples lifted from the original recording sit inside the new production, and Sevren Ni-Arb again handles the vocals. meshwork music describes the result as “a fusion of modern, hard-hitting cyber-industrial and the untamed fury of the early 90s.”

<a href="https://duophonicnoiseconstruction.bandcamp.com/album/abattoir-new-version" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Abattoir (new version) by Duophonic Noise Construction</a>

Sevren Ni-Arb returns to a track he first released in 1990

“Abattoir” dates from the period when X Marks The Pedwalk recorded for Zoth Ommog, the Frankfurt label that carried much of the German electro-industrial output of the early 1990s. Rather than reissuing the original, Sevren Ni-Arb has rebuilt the track with his son, who records solo as LMX and whose own albums Sevren has produced from the start. The label points to the lyric as the reason for revisiting it, describing the 1990 text as “a dark dystopian vision” that “reads today almost like a commentary on the present.”

The single follows “Cage Dreaming”, released earlier in 2026, and continues a run that began with the digital singles “Always” and “Trauma” in autumn 2024 and the eleven-track album “Distorted Reality” in April 2025. Side-Line spoke to father and son about that working relationship in the Duophonic Noise Construction interview.

About Duophonic Noise Construction

Duophonic Noise Construction is a German dark electro and industrial duo formed by Sevren Ni-Arb and his son, who records under the name LMX. Sevren Ni-Arb has led X Marks The Pedwalk since 1988 and founded the label meshwork music in 2016, which has issued the X Marks The Pedwalk albums “Superstition” (2023) and “Insomnia” (2025) as well as LMX’s solo work, including “Habits & Addictions” in 2022.

The joint project began after Sevren proposed the name and produced artwork for it; LMX answered with the first song sketches. The duo debuted with the digital single “Always” in September 2024, followed by “Trauma” in October 2024 and the album “Distorted Reality” on April 24, 2025. Side-Line covered that album on its announcement and interviewed the pair in July 2025. Sevren Ni-Arb also discussed the parallel X Marks The Pedwalk catalogue in a 2026 Side-Line interview. “Abattoir (new version)”, out October 23, 2026, is the first Duophonic Noise Construction release to draw directly on the X Marks The Pedwalk back catalogue.

For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them

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