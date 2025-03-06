Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

COP International will release the “Los Angeles – From The Ashes” charity compilation tomorrow. You can already pre-order it now for 10 USD. The release will only be available through Bandcamp.

The devastating fires in Los Angeles also destroyed “one of the most vibrant artist communities in the world” so COP International’s Christian says. “Many of our friends, collaborators, and fellow artists were displaced, with some losing everything. Among those deeply affected was Louise Fraser of Muricidae Music, a beloved COP International artist, who lost her home in the tragedy. In the face of this devastation, we knew we had to take action. This is our response: “Los Angeles – Out of Ashes”—a massive 75-track Bandcamp compilation, bringing together an extraordinary community of artists, labels, and supporters.”

All net income from the release will be donated directly to the American Red Cross, helping fire victims and aiding ongoing relief efforts. Since it’s Bandcamp Friday tomorrow, Bandcamp will waive its fee, ensuring that every dollar goes to those in need.

The 75 bands included are: Black Needle Noise, Blackcarburning, Dogtablet, Stoneburner, Inertia, Carrellee, The Halo Trees, I Ya Toyah, Jane Jensen Music, Muricidae Music, NØIR, Die Kammer, Black Angel, Night Ritualz, SJÖBLOM, Red Lorry Yellow Lorry, Chris Connelly & Dan Milligan, The Cassandra Complex, KY music, Louise Fraser, G.W. Childs IV, Junksista, Johnny Tupolev, unitcode:machine, Deathline International, The Russian White, Icon of Coil Official, Brigade Enzephalon, Monody, Lights of Euphoria, Black Nail Cabaret, Ruined Conflict, Solemnshapes, A Projection, Magic Wands, Beborn Beton, TORUL, Lost Signal, Orange Sector (offiziell), Interface, genCAB, MESH, Destroy Me Again, Sapphira Vee, Dstrtd Sgnl, Klack, TREASVRE, xotox, Frontal Boundary, nolongerhuman, Bellhead, V2A, Metamorph, Red Lokust, WESENBERG, Psyclon 9, Flesh Field, Principe Valiente, Death By Love, Winema Suehead, Sick Jokes, Chiasm, The Hunger, Vaselyne, Solar Fake, Girls Under Glass, NORMORIA, Stabbing Westward, Jesus On Extasy, The Shadow Majlis, Amulet, Suicide Queen, Ego Likeness, Schattenmann, Beasto Blanco.

<a href="https://copinternational.bandcamp.com/album/los-angeles-from-the-ashes-charity-compilation">Los Angeles – from the ashes – Charity Compilation by COP International</a>

