L’âme Immortelle to return with all new album ‘In tiefem Fall’ on January 2022

Out via Trisol on January 7th 2022 is the all new album by Thomas Rainer and Sonja Kraushofer aka L’âme Immortelle. Produced by Jan-Krischan Wesenberg of Rotersand fame, the new album also gets some visual support by Oliver Schlemmer and Torsten Geyer.

The new album will also be released in a hardcover book 3CD edition featuring two additional full length discs presenting the duo’s visual and musical world in relation to their album “In tiefem Fall”.

Here’s what this 3CD set holds:

Opulent illustrated book containing 3 CDs

27 tracks – over 2 hours’ playing time

CD #1: regular album, produced by Jan-Eric Wesenberg (Rotersand)

CD #2: soundtrack ‘Portrait of a Shattered Mind’, composed by Clemens Wijers (Carach Angren and others) and Patrick Damiani (Sopor Aeternus and others)

CD #3: audiobook ‘Das Königreich der schwarzen Farbe’ (‘The Kingdom of the Colour Black’), written and read (in German) by the young, up-and-coming author Lukas Materzok

The book holds paintings by Oliver Schlemmer (Janus and others) and holds 36 pages including all album lyrics

And here’s an idea how the band sounds nowadays.