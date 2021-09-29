L’âme Immortelle to return with all new album ‘In tiefem Fall’ on January 2022

Out via Trisol on January 7th 2022 is the all new album by Thomas Rainer and Sonja Kraushofer aka L’âme Immortelle. Produced by Jan-Krischan Wesenberg of Rotersand fame, the new album also gets some visual support by Oliver Schlemmer and Torsten Geyer.
The new album will also be released in a hardcover book 3CD edition featuring two additional full length discs presenting the duo’s visual and musical world in relation to their album “In tiefem Fall”.
Here’s what this 3CD set holds:
- Opulent illustrated book containing 3 CDs
- 27 tracks – over 2 hours’ playing time
- CD #1: regular album, produced by Jan-Eric Wesenberg (Rotersand)
- CD #2: soundtrack ‘Portrait of a Shattered Mind’, composed by Clemens Wijers (Carach Angren and others) and Patrick Damiani (Sopor Aeternus and others)
- CD #3: audiobook ‘Das Königreich der schwarzen Farbe’ (‘The Kingdom of the Colour Black’), written and read (in German) by the young, up-and-coming author Lukas Materzok
- The book holds paintings by Oliver Schlemmer (Janus and others) and holds 36 pages including all album lyrics
And here’s an idea how the band sounds nowadays.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.