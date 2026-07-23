Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Project Pitchfork, the Hamburg group that mixes dark wave, electro-industrial and EBM elements, released “Continuum Ride” on 23 July 2010 through Trisol. The album turns 16 this year. It followed “Dream, Tiresias!” (2009) and arrived a year ahead of “Quantum Mechanics” (2011), appearing on CD in a Digipak and as a limited two-CD-plus-DVD edition.

Peter Spilles wrote, composed and produced “Continuum Ride” and handled lead vocals; Dirk Scheuber and Jürgen Jansen completed the band’s core line-up on the record, with Achim Färber and Carsten Klatte contributing additional live musicianship. Chris von Rautenkranz mastered the album at Soundgarden Tonstudio in Hamburg, monozelle.de created the artwork and Silent-View supplied the photography. The 12-track album runs “Way of the World,” “Stacked Visions,” “The Dividing Line,” “Endless Infinity,” “Dead Cities,” “Continuum,” “Beholder,” “Ghost of the Past,” “Supersonic Snakebite,” “Star Child,” “43rd Floor” and “Full Contact.”

The band wrote “Continuum Ride” after their 2009 US tour; in an interview with Brutal Resonance, Peter Spilles connected the record’s harder, more destructive sound to the band’s impressions of Detroit’s derelict skyline during that trip. Trisol issued a video for the track “Beholder” to support the album, and reissued “Continuum Ride” as a limited two-LP-plus-two-CD set through Trisol in 2019.

About Project Pitchfork

Project Pitchfork started in Hamburg, Germany, where vocalist and composer Peter Spilles and keyboardist Dirk Scheuber began collaborating in 1989. The pair played their first concert in Hamburg in February 1990 and recorded the demo “K.N.K.A.” that same year. Their debut album “Dhyani” followed in May 1991, and 1992 brought both “Lam-‘Bras,” which introduced vocalist Patricia Nigiani, and “Entities.”

In 1994 the band moved to Off Beat for “IO,” whose singles “Renascence” and “Carrion” brought them into the German charts. A year later they founded their own imprint Candyland Entertainment, issued “Alpha Omega” and supported Rammstein on selected tour dates. Jürgen Jansen joined as a permanent member for “¡Chakra:Red!” (1997), and the concept album “Eon:Eon” (1998) marked the band’s move to the EastWest major-label imprint. The 2000s added “Daimonion” (2001) and the “NUN” trilogy built around “Inferno” (2002), before the band returned to an independent footing with “Kaskade” (2005).

By 2010 Project Pitchfork had moved to Trisol, releasing “Dream, Tiresias!” the year before “Continuum Ride.” “Quantum Mechanics” followed in 2011, then “Black” (2013), “Blood” (2014) and “Look Up, I’m Down There” (2016), the last marking the band’s 25th anniversary. The current line-up centres on Peter Spilles with Jürgen Jansen on keyboards and Achim Färber and Christian “Leo” Leonhardt on live drums; co-founder Dirk Scheuber left the group in 2021. “Continuum Ride” sits early in the band’s Trisol-era run, between the 2009 US tour that shaped its sound and the “Quantum Mechanics” album that followed it a year later.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)