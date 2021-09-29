Forma Tadre to release ‘Geiger’s Day’, first album to be released on CD in 20 years

Twenty years after Forma Tadre’s last physical release, the project has prepared another CD album: “Geiger’s Day”. The album is going to be self-released and is available via Bandcamp as you can see below.

Behind the German electronic music project we find Andreas Meyer.

He explains the concept behind the album: “‘Geiger’s Day’ is about a journey – set in the near future – from the West Coast of the US to the east after the breakdown of civilization. It features a lone protagonist and a sci-fi setting, where broken machinery has come to life and most of the laws of nature have been turned upside down.”

The tracks were written and recorded in the period 1999-2001, shortly after the release of “Automate”, Meyer’s second album. You can already check out a few below.

<a href="https://formatadre.bandcamp.com/album/geigers-day">Geiger's Day by FORMA TADRE</a>

About Forma Tadre

Forma Tadre began as a three-piece band in 1986 including Andreas Meyer. Andreas was heavily influenced by the electronic band Tangerine Dream which provided the impetus for the name Forma Tadre as a sort of portmanteau from Tangerine Dream’s album “Force Majeure”. The band recorded the EP “Brightful Times” in 1987, which was produced by German producer Robert “Bobby” Giddens who worked with many German bands including DAF.

After this release, two of the members eventually split from the band without producing any more releases together, leaving Andreas as the sole member by 1994. Andreas was then convinced by Björn Junemann – a member of Haujobb at the time – to submit demo tapes to record labels, which eventually led to the attention of Off-Beat Records, who released his next two albums.

In 1996, Andreas released his first album as the sole member of Forma Tadre, “Navigator”, which was a marked style departure from the previous, more traditional three-piece incarnation of the band mixing together epic, symphonic instrumentals with numerous highly-technical EBM tracks. After “Navigator”, Andreas was approached by Daniel Myer of Haujobb to work together on a music project, which resulted in the formation of Newt. The duo would produce two albums and a single between 1997 and 1999.

Beginning around 1995, Andreas worked with a female vocalist on a project which offered traditional, classical music via electronic instrumentation. The project, named Eisriesenkönig, released only a single track – a remix of a Forma Tadre song – on the 1996 Off-Beat compilation “The O-Files”.

Forma Tadre’s second album, “Automate”, was released in 1998 and offered a more ambient style of music. The 13-track album “The Music of Erich Zann” would follow almost 10 years later. In 2019, a hybrid vinyl-digital reissue of “Brightful Times” was released, adding eight tracks recorded between 1987 and 1992 to the original four track EP.

In 2020, Forma Tadre released a pair of anthologies. “Navigator Travelogue” contained remixes, singles, demos and unreleased tracks from the project’s most active years 1994-1997 while “P-SongX” contained unreleased songs that Andreas recorded during the span of time between “Brightful Times” and “Navigator” along with one new track, “M15 – She a threat?”.