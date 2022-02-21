L’Âme Immortelle – In Tiefem Fall (Album – Trisol)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Neo-Classic, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, 3CD.

Background/Info: “In Tiefem Fall” is the first new album in four years by the Austrian duo Thomas Rainer – Sonja Kraushofer aka L’âme Immortelle. The new work has been produced by Jan-Krischan Wesenberg (Rotersand). The work is also available as a hardcover book 3CD edition featuring two additional full-length discs.

Content: L’Âme Immortelle remains faithful to their familiar sound formula; a melodic composition with a melancholic mood on top mixed with the heavenly and passionate vocals of Sonja Kraushofer at one side and the harsher singing of Thomas Rainer at the other side. I also noticed a surprising Dance-driven song (cf. “Catch My Fall”).

The ‘Book Edition’ presents the band’s entire visual and musical world in relation to their album. It has been adapted into sound by a Soundtrack (cf. “Portrait Of A Shattered Mind”) released on the second disc and written by Clemens Wijers (Carach Angren) and Patrick Damiani (Sopor Aeternus). The third disc features the audiobook “Das Königreich Der Schwarzen Farbe”, which is written and read by Lukas Materzok-Lavishly.

+ + + : The fans of L’Âme Immortelle will not be disappointed, their favorites having released a new work in the sound tradition of the band. The Austrian formation remains inspired by melancholia, which Rainer masterly adapted into melodic passages. The passionate, heavenly vocals of Sonja Kraushofer create an elevating effect during the choruses while Thomas Rainer injects a darker touch to his vocals. “Everything Just Falls Apart” is my favorite track for its deeply melancholic mood, but it still is an elaborated piece of music.

If you like Cinematic music I recommend listening to the second disc “Portrait Of A Shattered Mind”. It’s surprising and has less in common with the ‘familiar’ sound of the band, but it’s a poignant and achieved composition for Cinematic lovers. The songs are instrumental edits, which are created by violin sounds. I like the few epic arrangements running through some of the songs. It’s a great and refined composition inspired by movies.

– – – : I can’t get away from the feeling that L’Âme Immortelle is a bit stagnating in their own sound formula. There’s nothing wrong with that, but using this formula I’ve already better work from this band. The more commercially driven “Catch My Fall” might become a true successful piece, but it sounds a bit ‘cheap’ to me. The audiobook featured on the last disc is mainly suited for the die-hard fans of the band, but without a true interest for non-German speaking people.

Conclusion: I have some mixed feelings with this new work of L’Âme Immortelle; they hold on to their initial spirit, but the accomplishment left me more unmoved.

Best songs: “Everything Just Falls Apart”, “Der Fluch”, “Still” + “La Folie Des Grandeur”, “Locked In”.

Rate: 7.

