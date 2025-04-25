Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Czech-Slovak alternative electronic band Lakeside X have officially announced they are working on a new album, following their 2022 release “Love Disappears“, produced by Daniel Myer.

Since “Love Disappears” launched in October 2022, Lakeside X have seen several singles chart successfully: “Rising” and “Time Has Come” reached top-ten positions on the German Alternative Charts, while “Fascination” was named the number one track of 2023 on Czech Radio 1’s yearly chart.

The group, who previously opened for Depeche Mode at a Prague concert, confirmed that songwriting and pre-production for their next album are underway. Singer and songwriter Janne Marvannen commented, “We are in the middle of writing and pre-production and we plan to release new singles gradually, as new songs are made. We would definitely like to drop the first song by the beginning of summer at the latest. Our new guitarist has been with us since last year, so it’s likely that his presence will leave the mark on the new record. Some of the demos also have a bit of an industrial, darker, even post-apocalyptic feel to them.”

In addition to the forthcoming new music, Lakeside X have announced an extensive European tour schedule for 2025. The band will again team up with Empathy Test, De/Vision, DeVision Redux, and Christian Eigner for performances across Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Austria, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

Keyboardist Robert Broj stated, “When we got together again, we expressed one wish, and that was to get our music to listeners all over Europe. To get the opportunity to play where people can enjoy our music. And that’s coming true now. Together with Empathy Test, we will return to Germany for an extensive tour again, but we will also perform in Poland, Hungary, Austria and even in the UK and Ireland. We will get the chance to share the stage with De/Vision, legends of the genre and also with Christian Eigner, known as the long-time Depeche Mode drummer and co-author. It’s a great honour and opportunity for us, but also a commitment and responsibility.”

The band’s touring year already kicked off with a performance alongside Christian Eigner at Prague’s Lucerna Music Bar on March 6, 2025. The spring segment of the tour includes appearances with De/Vision, while the larger autumn tour begins on September 12 in Göttingen, Germany, and concludes on December 7 in Glasgow, Scotland. The final performance of the year will take place in Łódź, Poland, on December 13, again alongside Christian Eigner.

Lakeside X are also scheduled to perform at notable genre festivals, including Wave Gotik Treffen in Leipzig and EastSide in Halle, Germany.

Lakeside X 2025 Tour Dates:

6.3. Prague (Lucerna Music Bar), CZ ***

1.5. Prague (Meet Factory), CZ **

2.5. Bratislava (MMC), SK **

3.5. Wroclaw (Liverpool Club), PL **

8.6. Wave Gotik Treffen, Leipzig, DE

5.7. EastSide, Halle, DE

12.7. Island WoodRide, Ostrov, CZ

12.9. Gottingen (Exil), DE *

13.9. Hamburg (Markthalle), DE *

17.9. Budapest (A38), HU *

18.9. Prague (Rock Cafe), CZ *

19.9. Karlsruhe (Stadtmitte), DE *

20.9. Jena (F.Haus), DE *

26.9. Oberhausen (Kulttempel), DE *

27.9. Frankfurt (Das Bett), DE *

2.10. Hannover (Musikzentrum), DE *

3.10. Berlin (Columbiatheater), DE *

4.10. Warsaw (VooDoo Club), PL *

10.10. Cologne (Volta), DE *

11.10. Halle (Capitol), DE *

16.10. Ostrava (Barrak), CZ ***

17.10. Dresden (Parkhotel), DE *

18.10. Munich (Backstage), DE *

23.10. Budapest (A38), HU ***

24.10. Wroclaw (Liverpool Club), PL *

25.10. Bratislava (Randal), SK *

8.11. Sever Synth Fest, Liberec, CZ

19.11. Prague (Cargo Gallery), CZ ****

20.11. Budapest (A38), HU ****

21.11. Brno (Enter Music Club), CZ ****

22.11. Wroclaw (Liverpool Club), PL ****

27.11. Vienna (Viper Room), AT *

3.12. Dublin (The Grand Social), IR *

5.12. London (O2 Academy Islington), UK *

6.12. Sheffield (Corporation), UK *

7.12. Glasgow (Ivory Blacks), UK *

13.12. Lodz (Klub Scenografia), PL ***

* with Empathy Test

** with De/Vision

*** with Christian Eigner

**** with DeVision Redux

About Lakeside X

Lakeside X is an alternative electronic trio formed in Prague, Czech Republic, in 2002. The current lineup consists of Janne Marvannen (vocals, songwriting), Robert Broj (keyboards), and a recently added guitarist whose name has not been disclosed.

The group initially released two albums, “Exit:NoWhere” (2004) and “City of Red Lights” (2006), followed by a hiatus before reuniting to produce “Love Disappears” in 2022 under the production of Daniel Myer.

Lakeside X are noted for their emotional, synth-driven soundscapes and have supported acts such as Depeche Mode and Mesh. Their discography reflects an evolution from melancholic synthpop to darker, industrial-tinged electronic music.

