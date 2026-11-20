Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

London industrial group Test Dept and Welsh theatre company Brith Gof released the single “Truan Yw Gennyf Fi / Lament (Live in Polverigi 1989, 2026 Remaster)” on 20 November 2026 via Artoffact Records. It is the third advance single from “Gododdin: 2026 Remaster,” a 3CD/1DVD box set expanding the pair’s 1989 album “Gododdin,” due 4 December 2026.

The single is accompanied by a video assembled from footage of a 1989 live performance in a quarry in Polverigi, Italy, with the audio of the full show appearing on the third disc of the reissue. It follows two earlier advance singles from the same campaign: “Gwr A Aeth Gatraeth / Prologue (Early Studio Sessions, Reworked 2026)” and “Arddylegog Ganu / Heroic Society (Early Studio Sessions, Reworked 2026)”.

<a href="https://testdept.bandcamp.com/album/gododdin-2026-remaster" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Gododdin: 2026 Remaster by Test Dept & Brith Gof</a>

“We were physical performers as well as musicians in the live show, and in the aftermath of the battle we lay prostrate, exhausted in the mud of the flooded quarry as the bagpipes struck up heralding the lament for the fallen warriors,” says Test Dept’s Paul Jamrozy. “I had actually been a split second away from being a real fatality myself when a burning battering ram log broke free, hurtling down and crashing into the huge metal tank beside my head.”

“It was thrilling to be a part of this event, singing the ancient words of the poet Aneirin to music by Test Dept and John E R Hardy,” adds Brith Gof’s Lis Hughes Jones. “I looked out over the vast expanse of the sand quarry where a stunned audience stood as witnesses to the aftermath of battle. As the song came to an end the mournful sound of bagpipes took up the lament for the fallen.”

“Gododdin: 2026 Remaster” widens the original seven-track album with 19 previously unreleased recordings, for a total of 26 tracks across three CDs. The set includes a reworked perspective on the original release, drawn from multitrack tapes of early studio recordings, alongside the third disc capturing the 1989 Polverigi performance in full. A DVD carries a contemporaneous documentary combining live footage with interviews. All audio was remastered by Paul Lavigne at Kontrast Mastering. The reissue is packaged in a 5-panel ecopak with a 24-page booklet containing archival imagery and an essay by author Alexei Monroe. A separate red vinyl LP carries the original album with one previously unreleased track. Artwork for both formats comes from Paul Jamrozy and Stefan Alt (ant-zen).

The original “Gododdin” was produced by Ken Thomas at Jacobs Studios, built from Test Dept’s existing studio and field recordings augmented with brass and wind courtesy of Brith Gof’s John E R Hardy and bagpipes from Alistair Adams, with Jamrozy’s vocals set alongside Welsh-language vocals from Lis Hughes Jones. The piece is based on Y Gododdin, the earliest surviving Welsh-language poem, written around 600 AD, which tells of 300 Celtic warriors who attacked 100,000 invading Angles and lost. Test Dept and Brith Gof first staged it live at an abandoned Rover car factory in Cardiff in December 1988, with further performances in 1989 in Italy, the Netherlands, West Germany and Scotland. “Gododdin: 2026 Remaster” is the second entry in a series of Test Dept archival reissues, following the 4xCD “Industrial Overture. Studio & Live Recordings 1982-1985” roughly a year earlier.

Test Dept have the following live shows confirmed:

28 November 2026, Porto, Portugal, Auditório CCOP

1-4 July 2027, Canterbury, UK, Shadowlands Festival

About Test Dept and Brith Gof

Test Dept formed in London in the early 1980s around Graham Cunnington and Paul Jamrozy, building an industrial sound from scrap metal percussion, factory tools and found objects alongside electronics, aligned with the miners’ strikes and labour politics of the era. Brith Gof is a Welsh avant-garde theatre company co-founded by Mike Pearson, known for large-scale, site-specific performance work staged in disused industrial buildings and open landscapes across Wales.

The two groups collaborated on “Gododdin,” a studio album and accompanying performance piece centered on the Welsh poem Y Gododdin, first staged at a derelict car factory in Cardiff in December 1988 with Lis Hughes Jones and John E R Hardy of Brith Gof joining Test Dept on stage. The production toured Italy, the Netherlands, West Germany and Scotland through 1989, including the Polverigi quarry performance captured on the current reissue’s third disc.

Test Dept signed to Artoffact Records in 2025 for a series of catalogue reissues and new material, beginning with the 4xCD “Industrial Overture. Studio & Live Recordings 1982-1985”. “Gododdin: 2026 Remaster” follows as the second release in that campaign, preceded by advance singles “Gwr A Aeth Gatraeth / Prologue” and “Arddylegog Ganu / Heroic Society,” with the full 3CD/1DVD box set due 4 December 2026.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com