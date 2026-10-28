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Slovenian industrial group Laibach released their fifth studio album, “Jesus Christ Superstars,” on 28 October 1996 through Mute Records. The record turns 30 this year.

Peter Penko produced “Jesus Christ Superstars,” a concept album built around religion as its central theme, with a heavier, more guitar-driven sound than Laibach’s earlier work, closer to industrial metal. The nine-track album runs: “God Is God,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Kingdom of God,” “Abuse and Confession,” “Declaration of Freedom,” “Message from the Black Star,” “The Cross,” “To the New Light” and “Deus Ex Machina.” The album mixes originals with covers: “God Is God” reworks a Juno Reactor track, “Jesus Christ Superstar” covers the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice title song from the rock opera referenced in the album’s title, “The Cross” covers Prince, and “To the New Light” adapts the band’s own early song “Brat moj” into English.

About Laibach

Laibach formed in 1980 in the mining town of Trbovlje, in what was then the Socialist Republic of Slovenia within Yugoslavia, taking its name from the German name for Ljubljana. The group built its early identity around iconography that parodied totalitarianism, nationalism and militarism, drawing bans and controversy from the start. In 1984, Laibach co-founded the Neue Slowenische Kunst art collective alongside the IRWIN visual-arts group and the Scipion Nasice Sisters Theatre performance group, giving the band’s confrontational aesthetic a wider artistic framework.

Laibach signed to Mute Records and built a catalogue through the 1980s and 1990s that included cover-heavy, genre-reworking albums such as “Opus Dei” (1987) and “Kapital” (1992) before “Jesus Christ Superstars” continued that pattern with a religious theme in 1996. The band released “WAT” in 2003, its 23rd anniversary covered by Side-Line, and “Volk” in 2006, also marked by Side-Line on its 20th anniversary. More recently, Laibach released the studio album “Musick” in 2026 and toured Europe in support of it. “Jesus Christ Superstars,” the religion-themed album that pushed the band toward a heavier sound mid-career, turns 30 this October.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com