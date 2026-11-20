And One release their 2003 album “Aggressor” on streaming services for the first time, out now via Out Of Line Music, with three more reissues to follow.

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Berlin synthpop and EBM group And One released their 2003 album “Aggressor” on streaming services for the first time on 20 November 2026, via Out Of Line Music. It is the first of four classic And One albums the label is bringing to streaming this winter.

“Aggressor” is sung entirely in German and was produced, arranged and mixed by frontman Steve Naghavi. “Krieger” was the album’s only single and remains a fan favourite, alongside “Schwarz” and “Fernsehapparat.” Across twelve tracks, the album pairs the band’s EBM roots with its synthpop hooks.

The “Aggressor” tracklist is: “Kein Anfang,” “Schwarz,” “Krieger,” “Sternradio,” “Speicherbar,” “Fehlschlag,” “Für Immer,” “Einstieg,” “Strafbomber,” “Fernsehapparat,” “Tote Tulpen” and “Kein Ende.”

The release opens a four-part digital roll-out of And One’s back catalogue on a biweekly schedule: “Nordhausen” (1997) follows on 4 December, led by “Sweety Sweety,” “Sometimes” and “Movie Star.” “9.9.99 9 Uhr” (1998) arrives on 18 December, headed by “Get You Closer,” “Pimmelmann” and “Love & Fingers.” “Virgin Superstar” (2000) closes the series on 31 December with “Panzermensch,” “Virgin Superstar” and “Goodbye Germany.”

In spring 2027, And One return to clubs with the “Bägtuse Ruts Tour,” a 31-date run through Germany centered on the band’s 1991-1998 material alongside new songs.

And One ‘Bägtuse Ruts Tour’ 2027 dates

18 March, Flensburg

20 March, Hamburg

21 March, Bremen

23 March, Hannover

24 March, Münster

25 March, Bielefeld

27 March, Bochum

28 March, Cologne

30 March, Fulda

1 April, Frankfurt

2 April, Heidelberg

3 April, Stuttgart

4 April, Freiburg

6 April, Lindau

8 April, Munich

9 April, Passau

10 April, Nuremberg

11 April, Erfurt

13 April, Jena

15 April, Leipzig

16 April, Chemnitz

17 April, Dresden

18 April, Cottbus

20 April, Neuruppin

22 April, Berlin

23 April, Neubrandenburg

24 April, Rostock

25 April, Schwerin

27 April, Braunschweig

28 April, Magdeburg

30 April, Nordhausen

About And One

Steve Naghavi and Chris Ruiz founded And One in Berlin in 1989. After their early years on Machinery Records, the band signed to Virgin and released four albums between 1997 and 2003: “Nordhausen,” “9.9.99 9 Uhr,” “Virgin Superstar” and “Aggressor.” Their 2006 album “Bodypop” marked the start of the band’s work with Out Of Line Music. And One now reach more than 1.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

With “Aggressor” now streaming and three more catalogue albums due before the end of the year, And One head into 2027 with the “Bägtuse Ruts Tour,” revisiting the material from their early club years.

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