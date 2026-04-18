Knights – Supernatural Lover (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Specchio Uomo)

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Meanwhile, it had already been seven years since James Knights released the debut album “Dollar$ & Cent$” under his musical alter ego, Knights. In the interim, a few singles were released, but things remained relatively quiet around the British artist. “Supernatural Lover” changes that.

The album was released in various formats and received a helping hand from Martin Dubka. Knights still sounds as delightfully unhinged as ever, delivering unmistakable ‘happy electro’ vibes. This is a perfect blend of Synth-Pop with a healthy dose of Italo-Disco. Everything carries a strong 1980s feel and gets you dancing with a smile on your face before you even realize it. Knights sounds like a return to life in some distant place via a time machine—glitch and glamour intertwined. The songs are driven by catchy melodies, occasionally complemented by touches of guitar. The final track leans more toward a ballad, but everything leading up to it is pure fun.

Knights remains a real challenge, but one that has long captivated and infected me—although this new work may lack a truly standout hit. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Knightmares”:

https://knights101.bandcamp.com/track/knightmares

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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