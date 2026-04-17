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Jarboe’s UK and European tour 2026 will now go ahead as a duo. The avant-garde artist will perform the 19-date May run with Joy Von Spain of Eye of Nix after Thor Harris stepped down for personal reasons. Earlier announcements had presented the shows as a trio.

Jarboe says: “Joy Von Spain and I are interpreting songs from my catalogue alongside new material from ‘Sightings’ as a duo. Due to unforeseen personal circumstances, Thor Harris won’t be able to join our upcoming UK and European tour. While his presence and unique contribution will be missed, the tour will proceed with full energy. With an intimate experience in sound and feeling, unique to this tour, Joy and I look forward to seeing you in May.”

The tour supports “Sightings”, Jarboe’s current album for Consouling Sounds.

<a href="https://jarboe1.bandcamp.com/album/sightings-2" rel="noopener">SIGHTINGS by JARBOE</a>

Jarboe UK and European tour dates 2026

04/05/2026 (DK): Copenhagen – Rust

05/05/2026 (SE): Göteborg – Oceanen

07/05/2026 (EE): Tallinn – Hungr

08/05/2026 (LV): Riga – 1983

09/05/2026 (LT): Vilnius – SODAS 2123

10/05/2026 (PL): Warsaw – Niebo

12/05/2026 (PL): Poznań – Blue Note

13/05/2026 (CZ): Prague – MeetFactory

14/05/2026 (DE): Berlin – Genezarethkirche

15/05/2026 (NL): Tilburg – Hall of Fame

16/05/2026 (BE): Brussels – Obsidian Dust Festival

17/05/2026 (UK): Folkestone – 20th Century Speedway

19/05/2026 (UK): Bristol – Strange Brew

20/05/2026 (UK): London – Café OTO

21/05/2026 (UK): Coventry – Just Dropped In

22/05/2026 (UK): Newcastle – The Star and Shadow

23/05/2026 (UK): Liverpool – Outer Waves Festival

25/05/2026 (BG): Sofia – Mixtape 5

27/05/2026 (GR): Athens – Temple

Tickets are available now.

About Jarboe

Jarboe Devereaux is an American singer, musician and multidisciplinary artist born in Mississippi and raised mainly in New Orleans and Atlanta. She joined Swans in 1985 after contacting Michael Gira and auditioning for the band. Between 1985 and 1997 she became one of Swans’ central members, handling vocals and keyboards across releases including “Children of God”, “The Burning World” and “Soundtracks for the Blind”. During that period she also formed World of Skin with Gira.

Her solo catalogue began with “Thirteen Masks” in 1991. It continued through releases including “Sacrificial Cake” in 1995 and “Disburden Disciple” in 2000, alongside a large number of collaborations. Jarboe later contributed guest vocals and voice collage to Swans’ 2012 album “The Seer”.

And now there is “Sightings”, accompanied by a revised May 2026 tour that will now be presented as a Jarboe and Joy Von Spain duo.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

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