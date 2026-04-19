April 19, 2026

Flesh Field – On Enmity (Digital/CD Album – Metropolis Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries April 19, 2026
Flesh Field
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Three years after the rebirth of Flesh Field with the album “Voice Of The Echo Chamber”, Ian Ross returns with the sixth album from his sonic alter ego, Flesh Field. “On Enmity” is presented as a work that delves into deeply personal themes, including trauma.

Musically, Flesh Field picks up where the previous album left off. It still feels like a continuation of that rebirth in both sound and style. The Electro foundation of earlier days remains recognizable, but it is now reinforced with powerful, menacing guitars. The epic arrangements add an extra layer of intensity. While this release can be described as a fairly typical American Industrial record, it is also infused with a strong Cinematic and Epic undertone. Ian Ross has certainly not faltered in resurrecting Flesh Field and continues to demonstrate a masterful sense of songcraft and execution. The overall sound is heavy, with an atmosphere that cuts deep and lingers. A double album version is also available via Dependent, featuring remixes by acts such as 16 Volt, Lost Signal, and Mildreda, alongside a track with guest vocals by Tom Shear (Assemblage 23).

While I remain particularly attached to Flesh Field’s debut era, there is much to appreciate in this newer direction, which clearly reflects the project’s ongoing evolution. (Rating:8).

Flesh Field
Related newsFlesh Field digitally release new album 'On Enmity', and announce limited 2CD artbook on Dependent Records

Listen to “The Devil You Know”:

https://fleshfield.bandcamp.com/track/the-devil-you-know-1

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

You may have missed

Kant Kino

Kant Kino announce 2CD album ‘Echoes of The End’ on Alfa Matrix – Pre-orders available now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 17, 2026
Jarboe

Jarboe to tour UK and Europe in May 2026 as a duo with Joy Von Spain after Thor Harris stepped down

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 17, 2026
Tanzwut

Tanzwut announce new album ‘Herz aus Stein’, out September 4, 2026 – Title track out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 17, 2026
Requiem in White return with new album "The Visible Heaven"

Requiem in White release title track ‘The Visible Heaven’ from first album in 32 years

Bernard - Side-Line Staff April 16, 2026
Trilogy (Photo by Karo Kratochwil)

Trilogy interview – Unchained from the Past, Forced into the Future

Karo Kratochwil April 15, 2026