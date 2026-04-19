Flesh Field – On Enmity (Digital/CD Album – Metropolis Records)

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Three years after the rebirth of Flesh Field with the album “Voice Of The Echo Chamber”, Ian Ross returns with the sixth album from his sonic alter ego, Flesh Field. “On Enmity” is presented as a work that delves into deeply personal themes, including trauma.

Musically, Flesh Field picks up where the previous album left off. It still feels like a continuation of that rebirth in both sound and style. The Electro foundation of earlier days remains recognizable, but it is now reinforced with powerful, menacing guitars. The epic arrangements add an extra layer of intensity. While this release can be described as a fairly typical American Industrial record, it is also infused with a strong Cinematic and Epic undertone. Ian Ross has certainly not faltered in resurrecting Flesh Field and continues to demonstrate a masterful sense of songcraft and execution. The overall sound is heavy, with an atmosphere that cuts deep and lingers. A double album version is also available via Dependent, featuring remixes by acts such as 16 Volt, Lost Signal, and Mildreda, alongside a track with guest vocals by Tom Shear (Assemblage 23).

While I remain particularly attached to Flesh Field’s debut era, there is much to appreciate in this newer direction, which clearly reflects the project’s ongoing evolution. (Rating:8).

Listen to “The Devil You Know”:

https://fleshfield.bandcamp.com/track/the-devil-you-know-1

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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