Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Berlin-based electronic producer Kalipo has released a new single, “All Things Must Come to an End”, via Iptamenos Discos. The track is the first preview from his upcoming full-length album “Alles“, which is scheduled for release on September 19, 2025.

<a href="https://kalipo.bandcamp.com/album/alles-idi023" rel="noopener">Alles (IDI023) by Kalipo</a>

The single is available in multiple formats: digital download and streaming, and includes the original version, a 4AM rework, a club mix, and radio edits.

“All Things Must Come to an End” was written following a post-party emotional crash and reflects on themes of closure, resilience, and quiet transformation.

The track moves between indie disco and club culture, with a strong chorus melody supported by organic drums. A more forceful club version is also included, featuring a prominent arpeggiated bassline and nods to electroclash, new wave, and EBM influences – a direction familiar to fans of Kalipo’s project Dina Summer.

<a href="https://kalipo.bandcamp.com/album/alles-idi023" rel="noopener">Alles (IDI023) by Kalipo</a>

Kalipo, also known for his role in electro-punk band Frittenbude and dark disco act Dina Summer (with Local Suicide), has previously released on labels such as Ki Records, Get Physical, Audiolith, and Stil vor Talent.

Tracklist (Digital)

All Things Must Come To An End (4:55) All Things Must Come To An End at 4AM (5:13) All Things Must Come To An End (Club Version) (6:06) All Things Must Come To An End (Radio Edit) (3:17) All Things Must Come To An End at 4AM (Radio Edit) (3:21)

About Kalipo

Kalipo is the solo moniker of German electronic artist Jakob Häglsperger. Based in Berlin, he began releasing music under this name in the early 2010s, drawing from house, techno, and disco with a melodic and emotional approach.

His early work appeared on Ki Records and Stil vor Talent, with a steady stream of EPs and albums showing his blend of indie spirit and club sensibility.

Kalipo is also a founding member of the electro-punk band Frittenbude.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)