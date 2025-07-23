Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Dark Vinyl will release “The Party’s Over”, the debut collaborative album by Fritz & Tony, on September 12, 2025. Issued as a 6-panel eco-digifile the release will only be available in CD format.

The project unites Tony Wakeford (Sol Invictus) and Fritz Hagal (Sonne Hagal) with contributions by Matt Howden (Sieben), Risa Hara (Inanis Yoake), and Bo Rande (Blue Foundation). The album was recorded in Berlin, Copenhagen, and London.

About Fritz & Tony

Fritz & Tony is a cross-national collaboration between Tony Wakeford, founder of British neofolk act Sol Invictus, and Fritz Hagal of the German experimental folk project Sonne Hagal. Wakeford, a veteran of the World Serpent label roster, has been active since the 1980s and is a key figure in defining the martial industrial and neofolk genres. Hagal’s work with Sonne Hagal brings traditional European folk elements combined with ambient textures and ritual soundscapes.

For “The Party’s Over”, the duo worked with long-time collaborators from across the dark alternative spectrum: Matt Howden (UK) of Sieben, known for his loop-based violin performances; Risa Hara (Japan) of Inanis Yoake, contributing vocals; and Bo Rande (Denmark) of Blue Foundation, known for cinematic trumpet work.

