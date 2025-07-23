Ashtoreth & Penumbral Aethyr – Naiad (Digital/CD Album – Winter Light)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

“Naiad” is a collaboration between two renowned Belgian artists: Peter Verwimp (Ashtoreth) and Nicolas Van Meirhaeghe, best known for his work as Empusae, though also active under the name Penumbral Aethyr.

The album draws its inspiration from mythical creatures and their emotional resonance. This theme is explored across four intricate tracks, each uniquely crafted using hardware electronics, field recordings, vocals, and electro-acoustic elements. It’s a highly successful artistic approach, with compositions that unfold slowly, building momentum and intensity toward moments of true culmination.

Particularly striking is the way chant-like vocals are interwoven with Eastern sonic influences, transporting the listener into elevated, otherworldly spaces. The music is enriched by subtle sound design and fine details that, while unobtrusive, add significant depth and texture. These four tracks are a sonic feast, igniting the imagination and inviting deep listening.

“Naiad” is a magnificent production, and one can only hope it won’t remain a one-time collaboration. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Boreas”:

https://winter-light.bandcamp.com/track/boreas

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)