Ashtoreth & Penumbral Aethyr – Naiad (Digital/CD Album – Winter Light)

Ashtoreth & Penumbral Aethyr
“Naiad” is a collaboration between two renowned Belgian artists: Peter Verwimp (Ashtoreth) and Nicolas Van Meirhaeghe, best known for his work as Empusae, though also active under the name Penumbral Aethyr.

The album draws its inspiration from mythical creatures and their emotional resonance. This theme is explored across four intricate tracks, each uniquely crafted using hardware electronics, field recordings, vocals, and electro-acoustic elements. It’s a highly successful artistic approach, with compositions that unfold slowly, building momentum and intensity toward moments of true culmination.

Particularly striking is the way chant-like vocals are interwoven with Eastern sonic influences, transporting the listener into elevated, otherworldly spaces. The music is enriched by subtle sound design and fine details that, while unobtrusive, add significant depth and texture. These four tracks are a sonic feast, igniting the imagination and inviting deep listening.  

“Naiad” is a magnificent production, and one can only hope it won’t remain a one-time collaboration. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Boreas”:

https://winter-light.bandcamp.com/track/boreas

