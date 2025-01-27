Je T’aime lands brand new cold-wave album ‘Useless Boy’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now is the latest album, “Useless Boy”, from the Parisian cold-wave trio Je T’aime. The album is available in three different cover designs for both the 3-panel Digipack CD and the 12″ vinyl editions.

You can check the album out below.

<a href="https://jetaime-music.bandcamp.com/album/useless-boy">Useless Boy by JE T'AIME</a>

About Je T’aime

Je T’aime is a Parisian cold-wave trio formed in 2018. It comprises members dBoy, Tall Bastard, and Crazy Z and they bring a blend of electro-clash, new-wave, and post-punk reminiscent. They are signed to Icy Cold Records and Manic Depression Records.

In the spring of 2018, the trio released their debut single, “The Sound”, followed by the release of their self-titled debut album in 2019.

During the pandemic, the band focused on creating a double album titled “Passive/Aggressive”. It was released in 2022. The first part, “Passive,” was unveiled on February 14, 2022, followed by “Aggressive” on November 1, 2022.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)