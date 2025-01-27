Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Los Angeles-based psychedelic shoegaze outfit Tombstones In Their Eyes have launched their latest single ‘Mirror’, along with a video created by Italian artist Francesca Bonci who previously did work for Pete International Airport, Slowdive, and so on.

“Mirror” is the latest single taken from the band’s new “Asylum Harbour” album.

Tombstones In Their Eyes are long-time members John Treanor (vocals & guitar), Stephen Striegel (drums), Courtney Davies (vocals) , Phil Cobb (guitar) and Paul Boutin (guitar), along with new band members Joel Wasko (bass) and Clea Cullen (vocals).

Named after a maritime phrase for a safe place to wait out a storm and released via Kitten Robot Records, “Asylum Harbour” is about resurfacing in a new phase of healing following the pandemic. Produced and engineered by Paul Roessler (Nina Hagen, Gitane Demone), this record was co-produced by the band’s frontman John Treanor and recorded at Kitten Robot Studios.

“Asylum Harbour” is out now, available on CD and on snazzy red vinyl, as well as digitally everywhere, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp.

<a href="https://tombstonesintheireyes.bandcamp.com/album/asylum-harbour">Asylum Harbour by Tombstones In Their Eyes</a>

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)