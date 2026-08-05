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j:dead, the UK industrial project of Jay Taylor, releases the single “Halo” on August 7, 2026 through Infacted Recordings. “Halo” is the ninth release in the monthly single campaign Taylor launched in December 2025, following “Draws My Blood”.

“Halo” pushes further into industrial rock, built on driving guitar riffs, low-register gothic vocals and a melodic chorus. The track keeps the darker electronic character of the earlier singles in the series but carries a stronger guitar presence throughout.

Lyrically, “Halo” addresses the growing influence of technology and artificial intelligence on human decision-making, questioning whether convenience and algorithmic thinking are replacing instinct, emotion and individual judgement. Taylor stated that the song asks “whether we’re exchanging the difficult reality of emotional resilience for the comfort of artificial compliance.”

j:dead’s 2026 single series and ‘Halo’

Taylor opened the year-long run in December 2025 with “Pressure”, the first of twelve planned monthly singles. The campaign continued with “Who Knows” and “Feeling Alone”, followed by “Silence Calls,” “Over The Years” and “Keep Walking.” “Draws My Blood” arrived as the eighth single on July 3, 2026, and “Halo” follows as the ninth on August 7, 2026. Each single in the series has been issued through Infacted Recordings.

About j:dead

j:dead is the solo project of UK musician Jay Taylor, launched in late 2019 with the single “Haunt.” Taylor signed to the German label Infacted Recordings soon after and has remained with it since, releasing the album “A Complicated Genocide” (2021), the EP “Vision Of Time” (2022) and further singles and collaborations, including work with Teknovore, Menschdefekt, FabrikC and Nature Of Wires. Alongside j:dead, Taylor has worked as a live drummer for scene acts including Tactical Sekt and Tyske Ludder.

In December 2025, Taylor began a year-long monthly single campaign with “Pressure,” continuing through 2026 with “Disgusting,” “Who Knows,” “Feeling Alone,” “Silence Calls,” “Over The Years,” “Keep Walking” and “Draws My Blood.” “Halo,” out August 7, 2026, is the ninth single in that series.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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