UK industrial-electronic act j:dead has launched the digital single “Pressure” today via Infacted Recordings as the first entry in a new 12-month, 12-single campaign, to run through late 2026. The concept focuses on studio tracks written and released in close succession rather than compiled into a traditional album format.

Lyrically, “Pressure” addresses the weight of social and personal expectations and the point where these forces begin to fracture an individual’s resilience. The single features guitars by Matt Dunne, production by Motel-Music and mastering by Studio-600.

About j:dead

j:dead is an industrial-electronic solo project from Bicester, England, founded by vocalist and songwriter Jay Taylor in late 2019. Before launching j:dead, Taylor worked extensively as a live drummer with scene acts including Tactical Sekt, Tyske Ludder and Harmjoy.

The project first appeared with the digital single “Haunt” in December 2019, which introduced Taylor’s mix of synthpop-leaning melodies and darker electronic textures. In December 2020 he followed with “Feeding on Me”, released via Infacted Recordings with remix contributions from Grendel, Tactical Sekt, ES23 and Auger.

The debut full-length “A Complicated Genocide” arrived on Infacted in January 2021 in both digital and expanded CD editions,. Subsequent releases included the singles “Tearing Me Apart” (with Teknovore), “I’ll Wait” and the “Vision Of Time” EP in 2022, followed by the “Hold Tight” digital single and several collaboration and remix projects.

In 2023, j:dead issued the EP “Roots” on Infacted Recordings, combining new material with remixes by Mesh, Aesthetic Perfection and others.Later that year and into 2024 he released the singles “Surrendering”, “Harbour” and “What We’ll Be”.

With “Pressure” and the 12-single campaign, Taylor extends that trajectory into a tightly structured release schedule centred on digital singles.

