August 5, 2026

Darkswoon – Antivenom (Digital/CD Album – Viasonde)

Inferno Sound Diaries August 5, 2026
Darkswoon
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After releasing their previous two albums on Icy Cold Records, the American band Darkswoon returns with their latest full-length release, a ten-track album that further explores their signature sound.

Related newsDarkswoon share second single 'Antivenom', from new album

The band remains faithful to its established influences, balancing between Dark-Wave and Shoegaze while occasionally incorporating elements of Ballads and Dream-Pop. At times, these different styles merge within a single track, beginning with fragile, atmospheric passages before gradually building towards heavier climaxes where the guitars take center stage. Vocalist Jana Cushman’s voice combines sweetness with intensity, delivering performances that are both passionate and emotionally charged. With “Antivenom”, Darkswoon finally manages to fully convince me. The production feels richer and more dynamic, while the album carries a sense of urgency and drive that I had not always detected in their previous work.

“Antivenom” is an enjoyable and diverse release that should appeal to listeners with a taste for dark, atmospheric music. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Thread”:

https://darkswoon.bandcamp.com/track/thread

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