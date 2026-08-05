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Finnish synthwave metal project Magnetar released the single “The Fading” on August 4, 2026. The track follows the debut single “Product Zero”, which came out on May 8, 2026.

Magnetar is the project of producer and instrumentalist Panu Lehtoniemi and vocalist and lyricist Juha Tretjakov, who also performs in Pressure Points and previously fronted Vansidian. “The Fading” mixes guitar-driven metal with cinematic synth layers and an anthemic chorus, continuing the modern metal and retro-futuristic electronic approach the pair introduced on “Product Zero”. The press release describes the song as combining “crushing guitars, cinematic synths and an anthemic chorus with radio-friendly songwriting”, and adds that listeners of Nothing More, Bad Omens and Dayseeker will recognize familiar influences.

‘The Fading’ theme and production

“The Fading” addresses themes of letting go, moving forward and adapting to constant change. Every stage of the release, from songwriting and arrangement through production, mixing and mastering, was completed in-house by Lehtoniemi and Tretjakov, who also produce Magnetar’s visual identity themselves.

About Magnetar

Magnetar was formed in Tampere, Finland, in 2025 by producer and instrumentalist Panu Lehtoniemi and vocalist and lyricist Juha Tretjakov. Tretjakov also performs in Pressure Points and previously fronted Vansidian. The project positions itself at the intersection of modern metal and retro-futuristic, cinematic electronic music, aiming for a sound that fits both alternative metal playlists and electronic listening contexts.

The project released its debut single “Product Zero” on May 8, 2026, introducing the project’s blend of modern metal production, cinematic soundscapes and melodic vocals. The band handles every part of its output independently, from composition to final mastering, which it presents as central to maintaining full creative control. “The Fading”, released August 4, 2026, is the project’s second single and continues that self-produced release schedule.

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