October 14, 2026

Infrablack and Nevel release collaborative single ‘No Angel’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 14, 2026

Belgian synth-pop acts Infrablack and Nevel release the collaborative single “No Angel” on 9 October 2026, reworking a 2001 Propulsion track.

Infrablack and Nevel release collaborative single 'No Angel'
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Belgian synth-pop projects Infrablack and Nevel release the collaborative single ‘No Angel’ on 9 October 2026, paired with a music video. The track reworks “No Angel,” a song producer Bart Van Meulebroeck originally released in 2001 under his earlier project Propulsion, into a new version built from a vintage-synthesizer demo that Infrablack’s Eddy Scheire sent him in late 2025.

Vintage synths rebuilt with modern production

Scheire built the original demo around vintage synthesizer parts in the style of Jean-Michel Jarre, Vangelis and Tangerine Dream, references that run through Infrablack’s catalogue. Van Meulebroeck reworked the track with contemporary beats and production and revived the lyrics from his 2001 Propulsion song “No Angel,” adding new female vocals that turn the song into a different piece of music. “I always wanted to make a Moby track,” Van Meulebroeck said of the result.

About Infrablack and Nevel

Infrablack is the solo project of Belgian musician Eddy Scheire, launched in 2020. The project has released two singles and two full-length albums, “Voltage Controlled Reality” (February 2024) and “Time-Lapse,” on German label ZYX, alongside “No Angel.”

Nevel is the solo project of Belgian producer Bart Van Meulebroeck, working across psychedelic dub, ambient, leftfield electronica and dance. Side-Line covered Nevel’s single “Sunvoices,” featuring The Neon Judgement’s Dirk Da Davo, in May 2025, from the album “Subconscious Dubs.” Before recording as Nevel, Van Meulebroeck released music under the project Propulsion, including the original 2001 version of “No Angel” that this collaboration reworks. “No Angel” marks the first joint release between Infrablack and Nevel.

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