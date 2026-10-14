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Belgian synth-pop projects Infrablack and Nevel release the collaborative single ‘No Angel’ on 9 October 2026, paired with a music video. The track reworks “No Angel,” a song producer Bart Van Meulebroeck originally released in 2001 under his earlier project Propulsion, into a new version built from a vintage-synthesizer demo that Infrablack’s Eddy Scheire sent him in late 2025.

<a href="https://infrablack.bandcamp.com/track/no-angel" target="_blank" rel="noopener">No Angel by Infrablack feat. Nevel</a>

Vintage synths rebuilt with modern production

Scheire built the original demo around vintage synthesizer parts in the style of Jean-Michel Jarre, Vangelis and Tangerine Dream, references that run through Infrablack’s catalogue. Van Meulebroeck reworked the track with contemporary beats and production and revived the lyrics from his 2001 Propulsion song “No Angel,” adding new female vocals that turn the song into a different piece of music. “I always wanted to make a Moby track,” Van Meulebroeck said of the result.

About Infrablack and Nevel

Infrablack is the solo project of Belgian musician Eddy Scheire, launched in 2020. The project has released two singles and two full-length albums, “Voltage Controlled Reality” (February 2024) and “Time-Lapse,” on German label ZYX, alongside “No Angel.”

Nevel is the solo project of Belgian producer Bart Van Meulebroeck, working across psychedelic dub, ambient, leftfield electronica and dance. Side-Line covered Nevel’s single “Sunvoices,” featuring The Neon Judgement’s Dirk Da Davo, in May 2025, from the album “Subconscious Dubs.” Before recording as Nevel, Van Meulebroeck released music under the project Propulsion, including the original 2001 version of “No Angel” that this collaboration reworks. “No Angel” marks the first joint release between Infrablack and Nevel.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com