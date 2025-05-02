Nevel album features The Neon Judgement frontman Dirk Da Davo and more – First video out now: ‘Sunvoices’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Belgian electronic act Nevel just released an electronic album, “Subconscious Dubs“, featuring collaborations with artists from the Belgian underground scene.

Also included is a collaboration with Dirk Da Davo (The Neon Judgement and Neon Electronics). The album release is accompanied by a new music video, “Sunvoices“.

Dirk: “Sometimes I am asked to contribute to a recording. This time, it was Bart Van Meulebroeck with his electronic project Nevel. Bart requested a collaboration, and I invited him to send over the track he had in mind. I was pleasantly surprised by the sound he created, so the process went quite smoothly. I listened to the recording a few times and started to jam on it with my guitar. After a few takes, I got into the groove, recorded my part, and sent the file back to Bart. He liked it a lot. Then, we had the idea to add some vocals, so I wrote lyrics based on a title he suggested. And thus, “Sunvoices” was born—a nice track with a great groove and excellent production!”

Nevel is the project of Belgian producer Bart Van Meulebroeck who was also active in various other acts such as Nebula-H, Propulsion, Ex.Es. Van Meulebroeck worked three years on the 9-track album “Subconscious Dubs”.

Each track on this album is a collaboration with a Belgian artist. Besides Dirk Da Davo we also find collaborations with Doctord, Reverend Basstorius, Bysenses, Ahraeyph (ex-Ancient Rites), Arnaud Le Gamin and Jeroen Ollevier (Alpacas Collective).

Three singles will be released digitally on all platforms.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)