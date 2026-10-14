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Veljanov, the solo project of Deine Lakaien singer Alexander Veljanov, releases a music video for ‘Nomos Shanderilan’, the first single from his fourth solo album “Shanderilan.” Prophecy Productions releases the album on 15 January 2027 as a digital release, CD digipak and gatefold vinyl LP, with a deluxe edition also available.

<a href="https://veljanov.bandcamp.com/album/shanderilan" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Shanderilan by Veljanov</a>

A song moving through several genres

Veljanov describes “Nomos Shanderilan” as moving through several genres while staying tied together by what he calls the “Veljanov cosmos.” He describes the title as a response to attempts to undermine democratic values: “The title is meant as a call to resist attempts to shred our free, democratic values and principles, and to defy the power-hungry enemies of democracy.”

About Veljanov

Alexander Veljanov, born in North Macedonia, studied theatre and film in Munich and Berlin before co-founding the dark wave band Deine Lakaien with composer Ernst Horn in Munich in 1985, taking the role of vocalist. He has lived and worked in Berlin, Munich and London, and continues to front Deine Lakaien alongside his solo work.

His solo recordings as Veljanov began with the 1998 album “Secrets of the Silver Tongue,” followed by the mini CDs “The Man with a Silver Gun” and “Past and Forever” the same year. “The Sweet Life” followed in 2001, and “Porta Macedonia,” an album covering and sampling the Macedonian group Mizar, in 2008. He has also recorded vocals for other projects, including Estampie’s 1994 album “Ludus Danielis” and Schiller’s 2004 album “Leben.” “Shanderilan” is his fourth solo album under the Veljanov name and his first single from it, “Nomos Shanderilan,” follows that discography.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com