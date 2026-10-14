October 14, 2026

Veljanov shares video for ‘Nomos Shanderilan’, first single from ‘Shanderilan’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 14, 2026

Veljanov, the solo project of Deine Lakaien singer Alexander Veljanov, shares a video for “Nomos Shanderilan,” out via Prophecy Productions 15 January 2027.

Veljanov shares video for 'Nomos Shanderilan', first single from 'Shanderilan'
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Veljanov, the solo project of Deine Lakaien singer Alexander Veljanov, releases a music video for ‘Nomos Shanderilan’, the first single from his fourth solo album “Shanderilan.” Prophecy Productions releases the album on 15 January 2027 as a digital release, CD digipak and gatefold vinyl LP, with a deluxe edition also available.

A song moving through several genres

Veljanov describes “Nomos Shanderilan” as moving through several genres while staying tied together by what he calls the “Veljanov cosmos.” He describes the title as a response to attempts to undermine democratic values: “The title is meant as a call to resist attempts to shred our free, democratic values and principles, and to defy the power-hungry enemies of democracy.”

About Veljanov

Alexander Veljanov, born in North Macedonia, studied theatre and film in Munich and Berlin before co-founding the dark wave band Deine Lakaien with composer Ernst Horn in Munich in 1985, taking the role of vocalist. He has lived and worked in Berlin, Munich and London, and continues to front Deine Lakaien alongside his solo work.

His solo recordings as Veljanov began with the 1998 album “Secrets of the Silver Tongue,” followed by the mini CDs “The Man with a Silver Gun” and “Past and Forever” the same year. “The Sweet Life” followed in 2001, and “Porta Macedonia,” an album covering and sampling the Macedonian group Mizar, in 2008. He has also recorded vocals for other projects, including Estampie’s 1994 album “Ludus Danielis” and Schiller’s 2004 album “Leben.” “Shanderilan” is his fourth solo album under the Veljanov name and his first single from it, “Nomos Shanderilan,” follows that discography.

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