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GAMI, the Marseille trio playing rock built on trip-hop foundations with industrial edges, releases the single ‘Masking’ on 14 October 2026 through B-Side Prod. The track is the third single from the band’s debut album ‘Underneath’, due 23 October 2026 on the same label, and arrives on streaming platforms and Bandcamp alongside a lyric video.

<a href="https://gamimusic.bandcamp.com/album/underneath" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Underneath by GAMI</a>

‘Masking’ turns from a quiet opening into an industrial rock section

“Masking” follows the quieter “Glass” in the album’s running order and shifts partway through, from a piano-and-vocal opening into a heavier, distorted section. Vocalist and bassist Capucine Trotobas wrote the song’s words and traced its origin to a studio session with drummer David Benzazon during a creative residency, where he introduced her to the work of Flavien Berger. She described the writing process in a statement supplied with the release:

“During that residency, David introduced me to Flavien Berger, an artist I hadn’t known before. I realized how incredibly free he was, able to do whatever he wanted within a single album. ‘88888888’, with its electro-trance vibe, was killer. That inspired us to grab some gear from the studio; we improvised with it for two hours, working off a single loop. We recorded it just to keep track of it. Listening back the next day, we decided to turn it into an instrumental for the album. We revisited the previous day’s improvisation and tried halving the tempo for the intro… and then we realized, ‘Shit… that’s Massive Attack’s “Angel”!’ Oops. So we kept working on it, it was the track that took us the longest, and we tried out a lot of harmonic ideas. It was hard to reach an agreement, but we love the final result.”

The accompanying lyric video turns on Trotobas’s own words. The band describes the song as addressing autism and ADHD, through the experience of masking and of not quite belonging in a world that moves too fast and makes too much noise.

‘Masking’ is the third single from ‘Underneath’

“Masking” follows “Anymore”, the album’s first single released 28 August 2026, and “Glass”. “Underneath” runs to eleven tracks: “Underneath,” “Face It,” “Anymore,” “Glass,” “Masking,” “Fragment,” “Move On,” “Pills,” “Settle,” “To Be Hears” and “Sweet Pea.” The album is on pre-order through Bandcamp.

About GAMI

GAMI work out of Marseille as a three-piece: Capucine Trotobas on composition, vocals and bass, Rémi Bernard on guitar and arrangement, and David Benzazon on drums and arrangement. All three trained at conservatoires in the region, Trotobas in Aix-en-Provence and Nîmes, Bernard at the Cité de la Musique de Marseille and SATIS at Aix-Marseille Université, and Benzazon in Aix-en-Provence. The band describe their own sound as pop-rock with trip-hop underneath, and name Radiohead, Portishead and Jeff Buckley among their reference points.

Bernard also fronts the psychedelic rock group Avee Mana, formed in 2018, on vocals and guitar. Benzazon drums in 1003, a Marseille act that mixes industrial and electronic textures into pop.

The band’s recorded history starts with “Make A Path,” a six-track cassette released on Ganache Records on 27 October 2021 and later reissued digitally. The “Step by Step” EP followed on 17 November 2023, carrying “Step by Step (Moon),” “Kid Memorial,” “Great Sorrow,” “Wasting” and “Sun Above The Clouds,” with its title track and “Kid Memorial” issued as singles that autumn. The band then released “Broken Leg Unplugged” on 14 February 2025. Side-Line covered “Anymore” on its 28 August 2026 release; “Masking” is the album’s third and final single ahead of the album’s arrival later this month.

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