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Stewart Copeland, drummer of The Police, has announced a 2027 world tour performing “Police Deranged for Orchestra,” his orchestral reworking of the band’s catalog. The tour runs from March through September 2027 across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Iceland and Australia. Copeland is billing it as a joint celebration of his 75th birthday and the 50th anniversary of The Police, which he formed in 1977. UK presale tickets opened on 26 November 2026 with the code PDO2027, ahead of general on-sale on 27 November 2026. Further ticket and presale details are listed at stewartcopeland.net.

“Police Deranged for Orchestra” sets Police songs including “Roxanne,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” and “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic” for symphony orchestra, backed by a rock band and vocalists. Copeland has toured the program with orchestras since 2021, and a studio recording of the arrangements was released on 23 June 2023. The project grew out of “Everyone Stares: The Police Inside Out,” Copeland’s 2006 documentary built from Super 8 footage he shot on tour with the band.

Police Deranged for Orchestra tour dates for 2027

13 March – Rancho Mirage, CA, USA – Agua Caliente Casino

21 March – Reykjavík, Iceland – Harpa, Eldborg Hall

26 March – Glasgow, Scotland – Royal Concert Hall

28 March – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

24 April – Clearwater, FL, USA – Ruth Eckerd Hall

26 April – West Palm Beach, FL, USA – Kravis Center, Dreyfoos Hall

28 April – Nashville, TN, USA – Ryman Auditorium

30 April – Chicago, IL, USA – Chicago Theatre

2 May – Philadelphia, PA, USA – Miller Theatre

4 May – New York, NY, USA – Carnegie Hall

6 May – Toronto, Canada – Massey Hall

8 May – Mashantucket, CT, USA – Foxwoods Casino

11 May – Washington, DC, USA – Warner Theatre

13 May – Cincinnati, OH, USA – Taft Theatre

15 May – Indianapolis, IN, USA – Murat Theatre, Old National Centre

29 May – Las Vegas, NV, USA – The Smith Center, Reynolds Hall

2 June – San Jose, CA, USA – San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

4 June – Santa Barbara, CA, USA – Santa Barbara Bowl

6 June – Phoenix, AZ, USA – Mesa Arts Center

9 June – Denver, CO, USA – Ellie Caulkins Opera House

12 June – Seattle, WA, USA – Paramount Theatre

15 June – Dallas, TX, USA – Winspear Opera House

17 June – San Antonio, TX, USA – H-E-B Performance Hall

28 August – Melbourne, Australia – Palais Theatre

30 August – Sydney, Australia – Sydney Opera House

1 September – Brisbane, Australia – QPAC

3 September – Adelaide, Australia – Her Majesty’s Theatre

5 September – Perth, Australia – Regal Theatre

UK tickets go on general sale on 27 November 2026 through stewartcopeland.net. Ticket status for the North American and Australian dates was not stated in the announcement.

About Stewart Copeland

Stewart Armstrong Copeland was born on 16 July 1952 in Alexandria, Virginia. His family moved to Cairo within months of his birth and later to Beirut, where he grew up. In early 1977, he formed The Police in London with Sting and guitarist Henry Padovani, who was replaced soon after by Andy Summers. The band’s debut single, “Fall Out,” appeared on Illegal Records in 1977, followed by the albums “Outlandos d’Amour” (1978), “Reggatta de Blanc” (1979), “Zenyatta Mondatta” (1980), “Ghost in the Machine” (1981) and “Synchronicity” (1983). The Police were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003 and reunited for a 151-date anniversary tour between May 2007 and August 2008, closing with a show at Madison Square Garden in New York. In 2023, Side-Line covered the “Police Diaries” deluxe reissue gathering pre-Police demos, and in 2016 reported on the half-speed remastering of The Police’s catalog at Abbey Road Studios.

Beyond The Police, Copeland has built a parallel career scoring film and television, including Francis Ford Coppola’s “Rumble Fish” (1983), which brought him a Golden Globe nomination, and “Wall Street” (1987). He has also recorded with the bands Animal Logic (formed 1989, with Stanley Clarke and Deborah Holland), Oysterhead (formed 2000, with Les Claypool and Trey Anastasio) and Gizmodrome (formed 2005, reformed in 2017 with Adrian Belew, Vittorio Cosma and Mark King). His stage works include the operas “The Tell-Tale Heart” (Long Beach Opera, 2013) and “Electric Saint” (Deutsches Nationaltheater und Staatskapelle Weimar, 2021), and the ballets “King Lear” (San Francisco Ballet) and “Noah’s Ark/Solcheeka” (Seattle Symphony). His 2021 album “Divine Tides,” made with Ricky Kej, won Best Immersive Audio Album at the 65th Grammy Awards in February 2023, his seventh Grammy.

“Police Deranged for Orchestra” has been Copeland’s main touring vehicle since 2021, pairing his orchestral arrangements of The Police’s songbook with a rock band and vocalists. The 2027 dates mark the production’s first confirmed world tour, timed to his 75th birthday and the band’s 50th anniversary.

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