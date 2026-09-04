September 4, 2026

Sutekh Hexen & Hissing – SH:HS (Digital/CD Album – Cyclic Law)

Inferno Sound Diaries September 4, 2026
Sutekh Hexen & Hissing – "SH:HS" album cover
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This album is a collaboration between the American Black-Metal and Experimental projects Sutekh Hexen (whom we already know well) and Hissing. The release comprises two lengthy tracks, originally performed live by the two bands—one in 2017 and the other in 2019. These recordings have now been reworked and refined to create “SH:HS”.

What you hear seems to be primarily the result of meticulous improvisation, shaped into a form that incorporates a wide range of influences. It starts out as Dark-Ambient, quickly evolves into pure Drone, and then transforms into a truly Cinematic passage that, in turn, shifts into something considerably noisier. Growling vocals also emerge, adding to the overall sense of darkness. The second track stands out for its boundless sound manipulation and myriad effects, eventually losing itself in a relentless—and, to my ears, somewhat grating—Hardcore rhythm.

“SH:HS” sounds like a musical crossroads where various genres seek an outlet, ultimately merging into a dark, cohesive whole. For me, however, it is the first track that really sticks with me. (Rating:6½).

Listen to “LAX”:

https://cycliclaw.bandcamp.com/track/lax

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