Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Portuguese darkwave project IAMTHESHADOW releases “Bending Time” on 16 October 2026 through the German imprint Cold Transmission, its first new song since the single “So Long Lost” in December 2025. Pedro Code, the musician behind IAMTHESHADOW, wrote and produced the track himself.

An austere, monochromatic performance video accompanies “Bending Time”. Code said there is a quiet beauty in letting go, describing the song as about “watching time slip through our hands, trying to hold on to moments that are already fading.” The single follows IAMTHESHADOW’s 2024 album “To End What Never Began” and the June 2026 collaborative album “Future Echoes”, made with Antipole’s Karl Morten Dahl and Ja’kob.

“Bending Time” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://iamtheshadow.bandcamp.com/track/bending-time" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bending Time by IAMTHESHADOW</a>

About IAMTHESHADOW

IAMTHESHADOW began in Lisbon, Portugal, in 2015 as a solo project of Pedro Code, who also records as The Dream Collision and Rainy Days Factory. The project describes its sound as a modern dark romance, drawing on the darkest and sharpest sounds of the 1980s. IAMTHESHADOW’s third full-length album, “Pitchblack”, arrived in 2020, followed by “To End What Never Began” in 2024.

Code has also worked as a remixer for other Cold Transmission-affiliated acts, contributing an IAMTHESHADOW remix to Massive Ego’s 2025 single “Hit the Kerb Running” alongside XTR Human. “Future Echoes”, his 2026 collaborative album with Antipole‘s Karl Morten Dahl and Ja’kob, arrived on 19 June. “Bending Time” is IAMTHESHADOW’s first solo single since that collaboration.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com