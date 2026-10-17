October 17, 2026

Then Comes Silence shares ‘Bye Bye Land’, third single from ‘Requiem Ballroom’

Britta Pirkko October 17, 2026
Then Comes Silence band photo
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Swedish gothic rock band Then Comes Silence releases “Bye Bye Land”, the third and final preview single from its upcoming album “Requiem Ballroom“, due 20 November 2026 on Metropolis Records. It follows the earlier singles “Judgement Day”, released in August, and “Remaker Redeemer”, released in September. All three songs appear on the album.

Related newsThen Comes Silence: 'Conformity Will Always Be the Enemy of Creativity'

“Requiem Ballroom” is Then Comes Silence’s eighth studio album. Singer and bassist Alex Svenson-Metés produced the record, recorded by Jörgen Wall and mixed by Tom van Heesch, whose credits include Rammstein, Apocalyptica and Backyard Babies. Johan Lange of Agent Side Grinder plays synthesizer on the closing track, “The Future Has a Silver Lining”. Svenson-Metés wrote “Bye Bye Land” about a friend who, in his words, “reached a point where he decided he no longer wanted to be here.”

“Requiem Ballroom” is available to pre-order on Bandcamp in digital, CD and vinyl formats, with a twelve-track lineup:

  1. Lay
  2. Dance on the Edge of the Grave
  3. Bye Bye Land
  4. Judgement Day
  5. Lacrimosa
  6. Hear the Silence
  7. Remaker Redeemer
  8. Witches and Demons
  9. Delete Me
  10. No Stranger
  11. Black Magic Children
  12. The Future Has a Silver Lining

About Then Comes Silence

Then Comes Silence formed in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2012 around singer, bassist and keyboardist Alex Svenson-Metés, drawing on gothic rock and post-punk with lyrical themes rooted in horror and spiritism. The band released its self-titled debut album and “Then Comes Silence II” on Novoton in 2012 and 2013, followed by “Nyctophilian” in 2015, the year drummer and backing vocalist Jonas Fransson joined. Then Comes Silence signed to Nuclear Blast and released “Blood” on 20 October 2017. Guitarist Hugo Zombie joined the band in 2018.

The band toured Europe through the late 2010s, including a 2018 run opening for Fields of the Nephilim and Chameleons Vox, before signing to Metropolis Records and SPV and releasing “Machine” on 13 March 2020, the same day much of Europe entered COVID-19 lockdown. “Hunger” followed in 2022 on Nexilis and Schubert, and the band returned to Metropolis Records for 2024’s “Trickery” and the 2025 “Boxed” EP. “Requiem Ballroom”, the band’s eighth album, arrives next on 20 November 2026.

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