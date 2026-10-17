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Swedish gothic rock band Then Comes Silence releases “Bye Bye Land”, the third and final preview single from its upcoming album “Requiem Ballroom“, due 20 November 2026 on Metropolis Records. It follows the earlier singles “Judgement Day”, released in August, and “Remaker Redeemer”, released in September. All three songs appear on the album.

“Requiem Ballroom” is Then Comes Silence’s eighth studio album. Singer and bassist Alex Svenson-Metés produced the record, recorded by Jörgen Wall and mixed by Tom van Heesch, whose credits include Rammstein, Apocalyptica and Backyard Babies. Johan Lange of Agent Side Grinder plays synthesizer on the closing track, “The Future Has a Silver Lining”. Svenson-Metés wrote “Bye Bye Land” about a friend who, in his words, “reached a point where he decided he no longer wanted to be here.”

“Requiem Ballroom” is available to pre-order on Bandcamp in digital, CD and vinyl formats, with a twelve-track lineup:

Lay Dance on the Edge of the Grave Bye Bye Land Judgement Day Lacrimosa Hear the Silence Remaker Redeemer Witches and Demons Delete Me No Stranger Black Magic Children The Future Has a Silver Lining

<a href="https://thencomessilence.bandcamp.com/album/requiem-ballroom" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Requiem Ballroom by Then Comes Silence</a>

About Then Comes Silence

Then Comes Silence formed in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2012 around singer, bassist and keyboardist Alex Svenson-Metés, drawing on gothic rock and post-punk with lyrical themes rooted in horror and spiritism. The band released its self-titled debut album and “Then Comes Silence II” on Novoton in 2012 and 2013, followed by “Nyctophilian” in 2015, the year drummer and backing vocalist Jonas Fransson joined. Then Comes Silence signed to Nuclear Blast and released “Blood” on 20 October 2017. Guitarist Hugo Zombie joined the band in 2018.

The band toured Europe through the late 2010s, including a 2018 run opening for Fields of the Nephilim and Chameleons Vox, before signing to Metropolis Records and SPV and releasing “Machine” on 13 March 2020, the same day much of Europe entered COVID-19 lockdown. “Hunger” followed in 2022 on Nexilis and Schubert, and the band returned to Metropolis Records for 2024’s “Trickery” and the 2025 “Boxed” EP. “Requiem Ballroom”, the band’s eighth album, arrives next on 20 November 2026.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them