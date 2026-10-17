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Los Angeles darkwave and post-punk project Shadows Hold releases “Not Much to Say” on 16 October 2026 through the German imprint Cold Transmission. It is Shadows Hold’s third release of 2026, following the debut full-length album “Bound in Chains” and the single “Nosebleed”.

“Not Much to Say” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://shadowshold.bandcamp.com/track/not-much-to-say" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Not Much to Say by Shadows Hold</a>

Shadows Hold supports She Past Away on four Polish dates after the single’s release:

28 October 2026 – Gdańsk, Poland

29 October 2026 – Warszawa, Poland

30 October 2026 – Poznań, Poland

31 October 2026 – Kraków, Poland

About Shadows Hold

Shadows Hold is a solo darkwave and post-punk project based in Los Angeles, California. The project released its debut full-length album, “Bound in Chains”, earlier in 2026, followed by the single “Nosebleed”. “Not Much to Say” is Shadows Hold’s third release of the year, arriving as the project heads into its first tour dates alongside She Past Away.

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