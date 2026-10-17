October 17, 2026

Shadows Hold releases ‘Not Much to Say’ single on Cold Transmission

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 17, 2026
Shadows Hold artist photo
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Los Angeles darkwave and post-punk project Shadows Hold releases “Not Much to Say” on 16 October 2026 through the German imprint Cold Transmission. It is Shadows Hold’s third release of 2026, following the debut full-length album “Bound in Chains” and the single “Nosebleed”.

Related newsIAMTHESHADOW releases 'Bending Time' single on Cold Transmission

“Not Much to Say” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp.

Shadows Hold supports She Past Away on four Polish dates after the single’s release:

  • 28 October 2026 – Gdańsk, Poland
  • 29 October 2026 – Warszawa, Poland
  • 30 October 2026 – Poznań, Poland
  • 31 October 2026 – Kraków, Poland

About Shadows Hold

Shadows Hold is a solo darkwave and post-punk project based in Los Angeles, California. The project released its debut full-length album, “Bound in Chains”, earlier in 2026, followed by the single “Nosebleed”. “Not Much to Say” is Shadows Hold’s third release of the year, arriving as the project heads into its first tour dates alongside She Past Away.

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